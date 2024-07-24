LIST: Cancelled, delayed flights in Cebu due to Carina
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several passengers were left stranded at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) after flights have been cancelled and postponed due to Super Typhoon Carina that brought severe flooding in the capital.
Over 40 flights to and from Cebu have been affected by Carina, operators at MCIA announced on Wednesday, July 24.
Of this number, six were cancelled flights, all bound to and from Manila. The cancelled flights are the following:
- 5J 557 MNL-CEB
- 5J 575 MNL-CEB
- DG 6507 MNL-CEB
- 5J 558 CEB-MNL
- 5J 576 CEB-MNL
- DG 6508
Meanwhile, at least 37 flights between Cebu and Manila have been postponed or delayed. See the list of delayed flights below:
- Z2 761 MNL-CEB
- Z2 759 MNL-CEB
- Z2 763 MNL-CEB
- Z2 781 MNL-CEB
- Z2 777 MNL-CEB
- Z2 762 CEB-MNL
- Z2 760 CEB-MNL
- Z2 780 CEB-MNL
- Z2 782 CEB-MNL
- Z2 778 CEB-MNL
- 5J 563 MNL-CEB
- 5J 549 MNL-CEB
- 5J 567 MNL-CEB
- 5J 561 MNL-CEB
- 5J 551 MNL-CEB
- 5J 585 MNL-CEB
- 5J 565 MNL-CEB
- 5J 553 MNL-CEB
- 5J 564 CEB-MNL
- 5J 568 CEB-MNL
- 5J 562 CEB-MNL
- 5J 554 CEB-MNL
- 5J 566 CEB-MNL
- 5J 586 CEB-MNL
- 5J 552 CEB-MNL
- 5J 554 CEB-MNL
- PR 2869 MNL-CEB
- PR 2835 MNL-CEB
- PR 2841 MNL-CEB
- PR 2845 MNL-CEB
- PR 2849 MNL-CEB
- PR 2853 MNL-CEB
- PR 2836 CEB-MNL
- PR 2842 CEB-MNL
- PR 2846 CEB-MNL
- PR 2850 CEB-MNL
- PR 2854 CEB-MNL
The Cebu-Manila route is one of the busiest passenger flight routes in the country.
The Metro Manila Council (MMC) on Wednesday approved a resolution declaring a state of calamity in the capital region due to the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.
Many parts of Metro Manila have been flooded since Tuesday due to the heavy rains brought by Carina and the southwest monsoon. / with reports from INQUIRER.net
