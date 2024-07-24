cdn mobile

LIST: Cancelled, delayed flights in Cebu due to Carina

By: Futch Anthony Inso, Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Repprter and CDN Digital Correspondent | July 24,2024 - 05:55 PM

cancelled flights Carina

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several passengers were left stranded at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) after flights have been cancelled and postponed due to Super Typhoon Carina that brought severe flooding in the capital.

Over 40 flights to and from Cebu have been affected by Carina, operators at MCIA announced on Wednesday, July 24.

READ MORE

600,000 people displaced by ‘habagat’, ‘Carina’ intensifies slightly

Signal No. 2 up in Batanes as typhoon Carina intensifies

Of this number, six were cancelled flights, all bound to and from Manila. The cancelled flights are the following:

  1. 5J 557 MNL-CEB
  2. 5J 575 MNL-CEB
  3. DG 6507 MNL-CEB
  4. 5J 558 CEB-MNL
  5. 5J 576 CEB-MNL
  6. DG 6508

Meanwhile, at least 37 flights between Cebu and Manila have been postponed or delayed. See the list of delayed flights below:

  1. Z2 761 MNL-CEB
  2. Z2 759 MNL-CEB
  3. Z2 763 MNL-CEB
  4. Z2 781 MNL-CEB
  5. Z2 777 MNL-CEB
  6. Z2 762 CEB-MNL
  7. Z2 760 CEB-MNL
  8. Z2 780 CEB-MNL
  9. Z2 782 CEB-MNL
  10. Z2 778 CEB-MNL
  11. 5J 563 MNL-CEB
  12. 5J 549 MNL-CEB
  13. 5J 567 MNL-CEB
  14. 5J 561 MNL-CEB
  15. 5J 551 MNL-CEB
  16. 5J 585 MNL-CEB
  17. 5J 565 MNL-CEB
  18. 5J 553 MNL-CEB
  19. 5J 564 CEB-MNL
  20. 5J 568 CEB-MNL
  21. 5J 562 CEB-MNL
  22. 5J 554 CEB-MNL
  23. 5J 566 CEB-MNL
  24. 5J 586 CEB-MNL
  25. 5J 552 CEB-MNL
  26. 5J 554 CEB-MNL
  27. PR 2869 MNL-CEB
  28. PR 2835 MNL-CEB
  29. PR 2841 MNL-CEB
  30. PR 2845 MNL-CEB
  31. PR 2849 MNL-CEB
  32. PR 2853 MNL-CEB
  33. PR 2836 CEB-MNL
  34. PR 2842 CEB-MNL
  35. PR 2846 CEB-MNL
  36. PR 2850 CEB-MNL
  37. PR 2854 CEB-MNL

The Cebu-Manila route is one of the busiest passenger flight routes in the country.

 

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) on Wednesday approved a resolution declaring a state of calamity in the capital region due to the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

Many parts of Metro Manila have been flooded since Tuesday due to the heavy rains brought by Carina and the southwest monsoon. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Carina, flights, MCIA
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.