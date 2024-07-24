LIST: Cancelled, delayed flights in Cebu due to Carina

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several passengers were left stranded at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) after flights have been cancelled and postponed due to Super Typhoon Carina that brought severe flooding in the capital.

Over 40 flights to and from Cebu have been affected by Carina, operators at MCIA announced on Wednesday, July 24.

Of this number, six were cancelled flights, all bound to and from Manila. The cancelled flights are the following:

5J 557 MNL-CEB 5J 575 MNL-CEB DG 6507 MNL-CEB 5J 558 CEB-MNL 5J 576 CEB-MNL DG 6508

Meanwhile, at least 37 flights between Cebu and Manila have been postponed or delayed. See the list of delayed flights below:

Z2 761 MNL-CEB Z2 759 MNL-CEB Z2 763 MNL-CEB Z2 781 MNL-CEB Z2 777 MNL-CEB Z2 762 CEB-MNL Z2 760 CEB-MNL Z2 780 CEB-MNL Z2 782 CEB-MNL Z2 778 CEB-MNL 5J 563 MNL-CEB 5J 549 MNL-CEB 5J 567 MNL-CEB 5J 561 MNL-CEB 5J 551 MNL-CEB 5J 585 MNL-CEB 5J 565 MNL-CEB 5J 553 MNL-CEB 5J 564 CEB-MNL 5J 568 CEB-MNL 5J 562 CEB-MNL 5J 554 CEB-MNL 5J 566 CEB-MNL 5J 586 CEB-MNL 5J 552 CEB-MNL 5J 554 CEB-MNL PR 2869 MNL-CEB PR 2835 MNL-CEB PR 2841 MNL-CEB PR 2845 MNL-CEB PR 2849 MNL-CEB PR 2853 MNL-CEB PR 2836 CEB-MNL PR 2842 CEB-MNL PR 2846 CEB-MNL PR 2850 CEB-MNL PR 2854 CEB-MNL

The Cebu-Manila route is one of the busiest passenger flight routes in the country.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) on Wednesday approved a resolution declaring a state of calamity in the capital region due to the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

Many parts of Metro Manila have been flooded since Tuesday due to the heavy rains brought by Carina and the southwest monsoon. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

