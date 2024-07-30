Friendship breakups: Six reasons why these hurt too

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Friendship breakups can be just as painful as romantic ones, and for Millennials and Gen Z, they can be especially tough.

The younger generations now are more inclined to analyze things when they don’t work, compared to past generations who might accept things as they are right away.

We outgrew each other, that’s all.

But putting that aside, no matter what generation you belong to, friendship breakups always happen and they can hurt a little, or to some, a lot.

READ MORE:

Why it’s important to know who your followers or online friends are

5 popular breakup songs through the years

The ‘waldas’ of a breakup

Here are the reasons why:

Deep Connection: In our digital age, friendships often go beyond surface-level interactions. We share our deepest thoughts, feelings, and memes with our friends. Losing someone who understands us so well can feel like losing a piece of our identity. Support System, Minus One: Friends are our ride-or-die, our confidants, and our partners in crime. They’re the ones we turn to for advice, comfort, and a good laugh. Without them, life can feel a lot lonelier and more challenging. Shared Moments: Think about all the unforgettable moments you’ve shared with your friends—late-night talks, spontaneous adventures, inside jokes. Losing a friend means losing the person who was there for those special times, and that’s tough to handle. Identity Crisis: Friends play a huge role in shaping who we are. They influence our tastes, our beliefs, and even our sense of humor. When a friendship ends, it can make us question our own identity and self-worth, leading to a mini existential crisis. Social Buddy: Our social lives are often intertwined with our friends. A breakup can make group hangouts awkward, and sometimes, it leads to losing more friends. Navigating these new social dynamics can be really stressful. Lingering Emotions: Unlike romantic breakups, friendship breakups don’t come with the same level of support or recognition. There’s no breakup playlist for friends, no advice columns, and no one really talks about how to move on. This lack of closure can make it even harder to heal.

Friendship breakups are hard, and it’s okay to feel hurt. Remember to give yourself time to grieve, reach out to other friends or loved ones for support, and focus on self-care. Friendships, just like romantic relationships, are an important part of our lives, and it’s natural to feel their loss deeply.