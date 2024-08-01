Elevate your coffee ritual with Nespresso’s August deals

If you’re looking for a sign to indulge in good coffee, this is it.

If there’s anything many of us coffee lovers have learned in the past few years, it’s that we can make our own perfect cups of coffee ourselves, at home. And, indulging in good coffee doesn’t even mean having to spend so much. This is especially true this August, as Nespresso is offering a wide range of exclusive discounts and promotions.

Throughout August, these special deals are available nationwide at Nespresso boutiques and pop-up stores, and through the official website at www.nespresso.ph.

Nespresso has become synonymous with the experience of drinking high quality coffee with the convenience of a touch of a button. The company has come out with a wide range of machines well-suited to different coffee needs, as well as a selection of high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee. Now, thanks to Nespresso’s “Unforgettable August Deals,” the joy and ease of getting a good cup of coffee instantly is even more within reach.

If you’re looking to upgrade or expand your coffee setup, Nespresso’s coffee machines are available for discounts up to 25 percent. Plus, you can even take advantage of zero-percent installment plans of up to 6 months if you use credit cards from BDO, BPI,

Metrobank, Security Bank, and Unionbank.

Customers purchasing Nespresso’s Essenza Mini and Inissia, along with three sleeves of coffee, get a 15-percent discount on their machine, while a 20-percent discount can be had for a purchase of the Pixie, Citiz, Lattissima One, Gran Lattissima, Atelier or Creatista Plus with three sleeves of coffee.

Meanwhile, purchasing the Vertuo Next, Vertuo Pop, Vertuo Lattissima, or Vertuo Creatista gets you a 25-percent discount, with no additional coffee purchase requirements. Selected accessories are also on a 30-percent discount.

But if you’re already equipped with a machine, don’t fret, because coffee purchases come with special complimentary gifts, too. These accessories you can get as gifts are specially crafted to enhance your Nespresso drinking experience, sure to elevate your

home coffee rituals.

