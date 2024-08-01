Wellness Month: The Overlooked Wellness Ingredient

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Eating right, looking right, feeling right and doing good, these should be enough to feel like you’re taking care of your wellness, right?

Yes, these are all good recipes for wellness, but one key ingredient is obviously missing.

An ingredient that not all might see as something needed. Maybe it’s about time to let this ingredient be part of the mix.

And this ingredient is how one can take care of their mental health. The ingredient of reminding ourselves that we get to choose what we let in our lives. That we have the power to remind ourselves, that our mental health matters too.

READ:

Here’s a list of things, instances or people that we need to remind ourselves that it is fine if:

They act like that toward you:

Their actions are not a reflection of who you are to them, but rather, mere reflection of who they really are. If you’ve treated them with kindness and honesty and they give back an arrogant vibe, that’s not on you, that’s on them. Remind yourself that it is okay, let them be, focus on your lane.

They gaslight and manipulate you:

This is easily done to people who are genuine. Genuine enough to know that they have placed their confidence and trust to these people knowing that they have clear intentions. You’ve done your side of the bargain, and it did not turn out well. Remind yourself that you can always get back up with dignity. That you did not step on anyone.

You focus on how to react and never retaliate:

Your reaction and response are the only things that matter. When they treat you with gentleness, your reaction will always be pleasant too, but, if they treat you with disrespect, choose to always be the bigger person. Remind yourself that you cannot control them, but how you react, you have full control of that. Embrace that power.

You set boundaries and know that is not a selfish act:

It gets overwhelming at times. Even when we are with our friends, sometimes, we just want to take a break and just breathe and sit alone with our feelings and all. People who know you will understand that your boundaries are not a bad thing, but your safe act of finding your balance in life. Remind yourself that setting up boundaries is the best way to maintain the safe level of self-preservation.

That knowing ones worth is power:

Never let their actions that hurt you impact the soul of kindness and calmness that you have cultivated over the years. Know that if this table is not serving you right, there are other tables where your light can shine brightly. Remind yourself that you are worth it.

August is Wellness Month, and while we find so many beautiful and fun things to do for our wellness and well-being, let’s take a quick alone time and realign ourselves.

Take a deep breath, soak in the moment, be happy with what you have and what you don’t have. Always find the tune to always, always, put yourself first in both body and mind.

Be well, Siloys!