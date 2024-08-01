CVFA President Rodney Orale elected PFF’s third Vice President

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Rodney Orale, a highly respected figure from Cebu football, has been elected as the third vice president of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

Orale, currently the president of the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), confirmed his election during the PFF’s 21st Ordinary Congress and Elections 2024 held in Siargao last weekend.

Orale’s election was uncontested after former PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta withdrew from the race.

The CVFA head has been vocal about his intentions to run for one of the PFF’s three vice president positions since last year, particularly representing the Visayas region. Other notable candidates included Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami, Jay Adriatico, Frael Aquino, Ismael Batiles, and Lawrence Fortun.

Ultimately, the race narrowed down to Rodney Orale and Araneta, with the latter stepping aside, paving the way for Orale’s unanimous victory by 38 regional football associations during the PFF Congress.

As an advocate for comprehensive football development, Orale is committed to advancing the sport in the Visayas.

“I have big shoes to fill due to the enormous responsibility, but I’m thankful for the support from the Visayas regional associations and the PFF,” said Orale.

Among his ambitious plans, Rodney Orale aims to establish new regional football associations (RFAs) for Bohol, Samar, and Antique, as well as creating a separate Panay Island RFA.

“I am looking forward to seeing Samar and Bohol become RFAs, adding to the current five in the Visayas, along with the new Panay RFA,” he shared.

“Bohol has many talented players, but they often miss out on opportunities due to accessibility issues. With their own RFA, they’ll have better chances for direct development and opportunities with the PFF,” Orale explained.

In the coming days, Orale plans to meet with Visayas RFAs to discuss strategic steps for regional football development.

He also emphasized that his role as the third PFF vice president will not be confined to the Visayas, expressing his willingness to assist Mindanao and Luzon as needed.

“We will meet with the presidents of the RFAs in the Visayas to discuss the initial steps for regional progress. While my primary focus is the Visayas, I’m ready to extend support to other regions,” Rodney Orale concluded.

