PNPA Cadet Admission Test: 1,300 aspirants to take exams in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 1,300 individuals in Cebu have applied to take the upcoming admission test for the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) scheduled on Sunday, August 4.

The testing venue will be at the University of Cebu Banilad Campus.

There are 25,000 aspirants nationwide who will be taking the exam on Sunday and 1,300 of them are from Cebu.

The schedule of the exam is at 9:00 a.m.-12.00 p.m. and at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

While these applicants were made to apply through an online registration, late minute walk-ins will be allowed to apply on Saturday, August 3.

Those who are interested are advised to scan the QR code posted in the infographics about the admission test and to bring a printed copy of the application form along with the other requirements.

A total of 30 members of the PNPA graduating class of 2025 made a visit to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Thursday, August 1, to invite more individuals to join the academy.

With the goal of setting an example for possible aspirants, the cadets made an appearance to encourage others to become a police officer.

Moreover, they dismissed allegations that trainees are made to undergo rigorous hazing inside the academy.

Cadet First Class Hugo from Bohol province shared that there was no hazing but disciplinary actions were given to those who would commit mistakes.

These disciplinary actions refer to authorized exercises such as push-ups, meant to mold the cadets to be more disciplined.

The graduating cadets also highlighted advantages in entering the academy such as the free education and the monthly stipend they would each receive for their expenses.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson, explained that academics would also be a significant part of the training at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

Pelare said that, aside from being physically fit, cadets would be expected to perform well academically to become competent police officers upon graduation.

He added that the goal of the PNPA is to produce effective officers with integrity and dedication to serve the country.

“What we are trying to produce here are police officers who are competent and with integrity. Because we don’t want to have police officers who are there to abuse people, who are there to violate the law. But police officers who are really up to what the community is asking for,” stated Pelare.

“Those who think they are capable of withstanding the academic pressure and of course, training, the PNPA is a very good school to join. And they will be future generals in the Philippine National Police,” he added.

Admission for PNPA class of 2029 will be on May 1, 2025.

