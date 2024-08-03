UV crush National Yi-Lan by 59 points in bounce back win

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers demolished the National Yi-Lan School of Taiwan 87-28 in the 5th San Remigio Properties Basketball Invitational Cup on Friday, August 2, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

This victory was a significant come back for the Baby Lancers, who had suffered a stinging 42-70 loss to the other Yi-Lan squad the previous day.

Forward Rhoderick Cambarijan led UV with his 16-point performance, complemented by five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Guard Kent Castro added 11 points, six steals, and three rebounds for UV. John Carl Baring chipped in nine points, while Cian Abellana and Daren Duero each contributed eight points in a well-rounded team effort that resulted in a 59-point rout of the Taiwanese team.

On the losing side, National Yi-Lan’s Chiang Fu-Chun and Zhou Hong-Yi each managed eight points.

UV’s defense was a key factor in the lopsided victory, as they forced Yi-Lan into 42 turnovers compared to their nine. UV also capitalized on these turnovers, scoring 46 points off Yi-Lan’s mistakes.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE GAME FOR ROTA

In the other matchup, the host team, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers 75-47.

Big man Jelomar Rota led the charge with a double-double performance of 20 points and 15 rebounds, adding two steals and two assists. Rota was the only SHS-AdC player to finish in double figures.

With the win, SHS-AdC remains undefeated in the tournament, following their 71-38 victory over St. John Institute-Hua Ming from Bacolod City in their opening game.

USPF struggled offensively, with Ralph Seares leading the team with just nine points.

UC BOWS DOWN TO YI-LAN

On the other hand, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters faced their first defeat, losing to National Yi-Lan’s Team 1, 63-75.

It was a stark contrast to UC’s previous 70-44 win against Yi-Lan’s Team 2.

Carlo Salgarino had 13 points, while Burj Lapu-Os added 10 points for UC.

Yi-Lan’s Hua Chen was a rebound shy away from a double-double game in their win over UC. He finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, alongside three assists. Team captain Ye Hein contributed 14 points.

ST. JOHN CLAIMS FIRST WIN

Lastly, St. John Institute secured their first victory in the tournament by overcoming SHS-AdC’s Team B, 58-45.

Ryton Celis led St. John with a double-double performance of 16 points and 11 rebounds, also adding four steals, two assists, and one block.

Baron Fuigeras was the top scorer for SHS-AdC Team B with nine points.

