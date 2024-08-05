Mandaue promises P100,000 cash aid to family of slain cop

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government has promised to give financial assistance of P100,000 to the family of Staff Sergeant Orven Seth Felecio, who was shot dead by a 16-year-old boy, who was reprimanded by barangay tanods for curfew violation.

Mayor Jonas Cortes wrote members of the Mandaue City Council to request for the passage of a resolution that will allow the release of the needed cash to Felecio’s bereaved family.

The mayor’s letter was among items that were discussed by the City Council members during their regular session on Monday, August 5.

READ: Fallen Cebu policeman killed by minor honored with heroism medal

Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, the chairperson of the Committee on Police, Fire and Penology of the Mandaue City Council, said that they find ways to will hasten the processing of the cash aid.

“Assistance sa family at least naman lang. Kani laging police, nagtamod gyud sa iyang serbisyo. Angayan sad nga atoang pagabaslan og maayo sad nga pagtagad,” said Del Castillo.

READ: Killing of Mandaue cop an ‘eye opener’ vs complacency – Pelare

Felecio, a resident of Consolacion, Cebu was assigned at Casuntingan Police Station in Mandaue City.

He was already off duty last July 27 and was on his way to fetch his wife when he tried to help barangay tanods who were rounding up minors for curfew violation along P. Remedio St. in Brgy. Banilad.

One of the minors, a gang member, shot Felicio as he was trying to flee from the area.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP