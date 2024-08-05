Drunk man nabbed for alleged rape of 17-year-old neighbor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday night, August 3, after he allegedly raped a minor.

The suspect and his victim, a 17-year-old high school student, are neighbors in Brgy. Garing, Consolacion, the police said.

In a report, Consolacion police said that the suspect was intoxicated when the alleged rape happened.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife to threaten the girl before he raped her.

A concerned citizen saw the alleged rape and sought the assistance of Garing barangay officials.

Barangay tanods arrested the suspect and turned him over to the police.

The suspect is currently detained at the detention facility of the Consolacion Police Station while the girl was referred to the pink room of the Don Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for medical examination.

Appropriate charges will be filed against the suspect soon, the police said.

