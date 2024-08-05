Motorycle and truck collision claims life of woman

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 47-year-old woman died after the motorcycle she was driving collided with a truck in Barangay Tayud, Liloan town, on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m.

The victim was identified as Marivic Ybañez, a resident of Danglag, Consolacion.

Based on the report from the Liloan Police Station, both the motorcycle and the truck, driven by Junny Villegas, 35 years old and a native of Negros Occidental, were traveling in the same direction, northbound.

However, upon reaching the said place, the motorcycle attempted to overtake the truck.

During the process, the motorcycle was hit and sideswiped by the truck.

The victim fell to the ground with her motorcycle.

Ybañez was brought to Eversley Hospital in Mandaue City for medical treatment; however, she was declared dead due to the severe injuries she sustained.

Currently, the suspect is detained at the Liloan Police Station lock-up cell, where he faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

Last month, a motorcycle rider was also after he reportedly collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the national highway in Barangay Yati, Liloan.

