Gwen: I’m not running for higher office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has no plans of running for higher office amid speculations following the proposal to form the “One Visayas Bloc.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, August 7, Garcia welcomed the plans to establish “One Visayas Bloc,” a coalition of all governors in the Visayas region.

It was also revealed that Garcia was chosen to lead the party.

READ MORE:

‘One Visayas’ proposed, governors want Gwen to lead

First Lady Liza Marcos gets emotional of Cebu officials’ support

LIST: Comelec releases 2025 elections schedule

However, on Wednesday’s presser, she clarified that this does not signify any intentions to run for higher office.

Garcia is currently holding her second term as governor of Cebu, the country’s most vote-rich province. She would be seeking reelection for her third and last term this 2025.

Meanwhile, the governor expressed optimism that the One Visayas Bloc would help boost the agenda of Visayan provinces — from infrastructure development to disaster mitigation.

“It will become a super entity that is concerned about uplifting people’s lives in the whole Visayas,” Garcia said.

The proposal to have the One Visayas Bloc first surfaced last Monday as the provincial government celebrated the 455th Founding Anniversary of Cebu province.

During that event, which was also attended by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the governors from Visayas provinces, including Garcia, also signed a manifesto expressing their support towards the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Those in attendance included Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.; Southern Leyte Governor Damian Mercado; Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone; Siquijor Governor Jake Villa; Guimaras Governor Joaquin Carlos “JC” Nava; Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores; Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson; and Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado. / with reports from Nina Mae Oliverio

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP