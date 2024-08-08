Olympian Ceniza gets boost from mom, coaches, local sports heads

CEBU CITY, Philippines – John Febuar Ceniza might have fallen short in his bid to win a medal in the Paris Olympics, but his mother, Ludy Ceniza, his coaches and some Cebu sports leaders offered encouraging words and unwavering support.

Ceniza, one of three Cebuano athletes competing in the Paris Olympics, competed in the men’s 61-kilogram weightlifting category on Wednesday evening, August 7, at the South Paris Arena. The 26-year-old from Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, was one of five weightlifters eliminated in the competition.

READ MORE:

Injury hampers Ceniza’s performance in Paris Olympics

Cebu’s John Febuar Ceniza falls short in Olympic debut

Chinese duo retain Olympic titles as weightlifting in Paris starts

Despite his valiant efforts, Ceniza was unable to lift 125 kgs in the snatch, failing in all three attempts. It was later revealed that he was still hampered by a right shoulder injury sustained during the last Olympic qualifiers in Phuket, Thailand.

Among the many who watched closely during his Olympic debut was his mother, Ludy, who offered comforting words.

“For me, you’re still a champion, even if you didn’t win the competition. Keep fighting, there’s always another chance. Maybe God has a different plan for you. We love you,” said Ludy through CDN Digital.

Jessica Honoridez, the athletic director at the University of Cebu (UC) where Ceniza is a high school varsity student, expressed her admiration for his effort despite his injury.

“Congratulations to John for reaching the Paris Olympics. We’re happy because he really tried,” said Honoridez, who is in Paris to support Ceniza and two-time Olympian and UC athlete Elreen Ando, who competed in the women’s 59 kgs category later that night.

Ramon Solis, a former Olympian and one of Ceniza’s trainers, recommended that Ceniza rest and fully recover from his injury.

“He should rest and undergo proper rehab for his shoulder. There are more Olympics to come. He’s still young, and there’s plenty of time. I’m proud, especially since they sacrificed school to play in the Olympics,” said Solis.

Christopher Bureros, also a coach of Ceniza, praised his fighting spirit.

“John Febuar’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics was a true testament to his fighting spirit. Despite battling a significant injury, he didn’t let it become a reason to lose heart,” said Bureros who is with him in Paris.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Edward Hayco, who was also in Paris, expressed his pride in Ceniza.

“You will always be a proud product of Cebu City’s grassroots program and a shining example that any ordinary boy from an ordinary barangay can dream of becoming an Olympian,” said Hayco.

In the competition, Li Fa Bin of China won the gold medal by lifting a total of 310 kgs, while Thai Theerapong Silachai took the silver medal, and Hampton Morris of the United States earned the bronze medal.

Also congratulating Ceniza was UC’s president Candice Gotianuy.

“Thank you for the effort, John! Only elite athletes make it to the Olympics. That’s an accomplishment by itself. You will forever be UC’s pride! To the next Olympics!!” said Gotianuy in a Facebook post.

Photo caption: John Febuar Ceniza competes in the men’s 61-kilogram weightlifting category at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday evening, August 7. | AFP photo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP