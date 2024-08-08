Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P13.6M ‘shabu’ seized, man from Bohol nabbed

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 08,2024 - 09:06 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Suspected shabu worth around P13.6 million were confiscated after law enforcers arrested a drug suspect in a buy bust operation in Sitio Kadulang, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Thursday, August 8.

The arrested person was identified as 26-year-old Mark Niño Caliniahan, unemployed, from Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

However, he was renting a place at Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu.

READ MORE:

Barangay councilor from Pinamungajan, Cebu nabbed for drugs

Tricycle driver shot for allegedly selling ‘salt’ instead of drugs

PDEA-7 burns P374.6M illegal drugs from Central Visayas

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), together with Naval Forces Central and Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, conducted the drug bust at around 2:00 p.m.

They seized two packs of suspected shabu weighing around two kilos from Caliniahan. The drugs was estimated to have an average market value of P13,600,000.

In addition, they confiscated a mobile phone, Chinese tea packaging, and other non-drug paraphernalia during the operation.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, the suspect acted as the supplier of illegal drugs of some drug pushers who were previously arrested.

READ MORE: Cavite bust: 2 suspects yield shabu worth P272,000

She added that after they received a tip from a confidential information, they conducted case-buildup for one week.

Caliniahan can dispose of one kilo of drugs per week to his customers in Bohol and Cebu Province.

As of this writing, the suspect is in the custody of authorities pending the filing of charges for possession and sale of illegal drugs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP