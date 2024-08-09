Ferragamo unveils new Cebu boutique

All roads lead to NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s the Mall for the grand opening of luxury leather brand Ferragamo’s new boutique on July 25, 2024. The Italian brand, renowned the world over for their quality leather goods, now calls Cebu home, as it continues to expand its presence in the Philippines. With boutiques at the Alabang Town Center and Greenbelt 4, Ferragamo now adds NUSTAR’s the Mall to its roster, signaling the brand’s confidence in the strength of the Visayan market.

The boutique sits at a prime spot at the south wing of the Mall, spread out over 100 square meters.

The opening, attended by executives of Ferragamo Philippines and no less than SSI Group CEO, Anton Tantoco Huang, coincides with the launch of the brand's pre-fall collection. The new collection is arrayed on brightly lit shelves of marble and travertine stone, with accents of polished brown stone. Shoppers can expect an updated catalog of merchandise, same as their Manila boutiques, says Ferragamo merchandising group manager Regina Bonoan.

Time-honored Ferragamo best-sellers, like the driver shoes with Gancini hardware and the monogrammed leather belts, sit side by side modern favorites, like the new Venna tote in raffia and jacquard or the flat espadrilles in raffia and leather. And beloved Ferragamo classics take on new life as they are tweaked with fresh design. The ballerina flats now come in altered dimensions, with a Vara bow held by the new Ferragamo buckle. The Hug handbag, one of the most recognizable bag silhouettes ever produced by the brand, takes on a more playful vibe with a body made of a woven raffia-effect fabric and an immaculately constructed leather handle, fastened with golden Gancio buckles.

