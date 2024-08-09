5 Olympic stories that prove Paris is the City of Love

The 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, gave us some of the most inspiring stories, from Simon Biles’ comeback after her mental health break to Carlos Yulo’s historic back-to-back gold medals in men’s gymnastics.

The whole world’s eyes are glued to their screens as they cheer on their country’s representatives, hoping that they will bring pride and medals to their hometown.

In a paradoxical turn of events, while the essence of the Olympics is the competition among the best athletes in the world, it somehow united people from different countries to unite as they hear stories featuring a wide range of athletes.

READ MORE:

Are children obligated to support parents financially when they grow old?

Elreen Ando misses Olympic medal but sets new PH weightlifting record

Interestingly, stories of vindication and eminence were not the only ones that captured the world’s hearts and ears. The Paris Olympics were also filled with heartwarming stories of love.

What more do you expect now that the Olympics is held in the City of Love? Here are some stories of love among athletes, proving that love is truly in the Parisian air.

Chinese badminton player takes home a gold and a diamond

On August 2, China’s Huang Ya Qiong was overjoyed when she and her badminton partner Xheng Siwei won the gold medal in the badminton mixed doubles event in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She proudly accepted her medal as she stepped on the podium to celebrate their feat. Her Olympic story went even further as she stepped off the podium when her long-term partner and badminton teammate, Liu Yuchen, congratulated her, got down on one knee, and proposed to her.

Fortunately, she said yes, which ensued the back-to-back celebration of the Chinese badminton team.

Duplantis celebrates world record with his girlfriend

On August 5, the pole vault finals ended in a thrilling turn of events as World No. 1 pole vaulter Armand Duplantis attempted to break his own world record.

In his first two attempts, the Swedish athlete failed to clear the height of 6.25 meters, which was enough to break the record. The audience was on the edge of their seats as Duplantis ran with his pole and jumped, clearing the obstacle and successfully breaking the world record on his third try.

In a moment of pure euphoria, Duplantis immediately ran to the audience and went straight to her girlfriend, who celebrated the moment with him, seemingly like the end of a rom-com.

Ex-partners win tennis gold and a second chance to rekindle?

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic finally won his first Olympic gold medal in tennis, but it is apparently not the most significant tennis story of this year’s Olympics. Netizens fawn over the story of Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova, which fits perfectly for a rom-com setup.

After four years of being together, Machac and Siniakova broke up but the couple decided to still join the Olympics as a doubles team. However, it came as a shock to everyone when the ex-couple, who had just won the gold medal for tennis mixed doubles, shared a kiss to celebrate their feat.

When asked whether they decided to get back together, the couple responded that it was a private matter and decided to keep it within themselves.

A beautiful love letter from a man who lost his wedding ring in the Seine river

Italian athlete Gianmarco Tamberi, the flag bearer of Italy, laments on Instagram about losing his wedding ring after he accidentally dropped it in the river of Seine during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite the incident, he drafted a beautiful love letter addressed to his wife as a form of apology and reparation, which melted the hearts of the netizens who came across his post.

I think there might be a huge poetic side to yesterday’s misdeed, and if you want, we’ll throw yours into that river, too, so they’ll be together forever. We’ll have one more excuse to, like you’ve always asked, renew our vows and get married to new,” a translation of his message read, highlighting that his wedding ring is now forever buried in the city of love.

A Parisian date after bringing pride to his country

Filipino gymnast brought pride to the Philippines as he marked himself in the country’s sports hall of fame by winning two gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the gymnastic floor exercise and vault events.

Amid the acclaim of his feat and the issues surrounding his mother, Yulo decides to rest as she meets up with her girlfriend days after his win to celebrate with her on a date in Paris Disneyland.

As the day went on, the gymnast was overjoyed in the photos her girlfriend shared on her Instagram story, knowing that she was in good company.

—-

As we remember the 2024 Paris Olympics, we will remember the acclaim and achievements the athletes have secured for themselves and the country.

However, what people will cement in their memories are the small stories that the athletes have highlighted as they compete in their respective sports, including the stories of love, loss, and second chances, now amplified by the atmosphere brought about by the city of love.

What’s your favorite Olympic love story?