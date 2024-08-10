cdn mobile

Candulawan, Talisay tanod chief escapes near death experience

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 10,2024 - 07:09 PM

Candulawan tanod chief Fidel Torin is treated for the bullet graze wound on his left chest. | Contributed photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The chief of tanod of Brgy. Candulawan in Talisay City was lucky to have survived an attempt on his life.

Fidel Torin only sustained a bullet graze wound on his left chest after an attempt to kill him on Saturday morning, August 10.

Police in Talisay City are currently pursuing the alleged gunman, who was identified as a certain ‘Tian.’

Authorities are considering personnel grudge as motive in the attempt to kill Torion.

Police said that Tian was waiting for Torin as he was driving his motorcycle in the vicinity of Sitio Cruzan on Saturday morning.

Tian is said to be the brother of Virgilio Monterde Jr. who was killed by Candulawan barangay tanod Jeomar Alloso on claims that he was merely defending himself.

According to the police, Tian also blamed the other tanods in Candulawan, including Torion, for his brother’s death, the reason why he wanted to take revenge.

Torion earlier told the police that he and his children were threatened by Virgilio’s family because of his death.

TAGS: barangay tanod, shooting, Talisay City
