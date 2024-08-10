Candulawan, Talisay tanod chief escapes near death experience

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The chief of tanod of Brgy. Candulawan in Talisay City was lucky to have survived an attempt on his life.

Fidel Torin only sustained a bullet graze wound on his left chest after an attempt to kill him on Saturday morning, August 10.

Police in Talisay City are currently pursuing the alleged gunman, who was identified as a certain ‘Tian.’

Authorities are considering personnel grudge as motive in the attempt to kill Torion.

Police said that Tian was waiting for Torin as he was driving his motorcycle in the vicinity of Sitio Cruzan on Saturday morning.

Tian is said to be the brother of Virgilio Monterde Jr. who was killed by Candulawan barangay tanod Jeomar Alloso on claims that he was merely defending himself.

READ: Talisay tanod claims he killed his friend in self-defense

According to the police, Tian also blamed the other tanods in Candulawan, including Torion, for his brother’s death, the reason why he wanted to take revenge.

Torion earlier told the police that he and his children were threatened by Virgilio’s family because of his death.

ALSO READ:

Sleeping man shot dead inside his house in Talisay City



14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP