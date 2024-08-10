Candulawan, Talisay tanod chief escapes near death experience
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The chief of tanod of Brgy. Candulawan in Talisay City was lucky to have survived an attempt on his life.
Fidel Torin only sustained a bullet graze wound on his left chest after an attempt to kill him on Saturday morning, August 10.
Police in Talisay City are currently pursuing the alleged gunman, who was identified as a certain ‘Tian.’
Authorities are considering personnel grudge as motive in the attempt to kill Torion.
Police said that Tian was waiting for Torin as he was driving his motorcycle in the vicinity of Sitio Cruzan on Saturday morning.
Tian is said to be the brother of Virgilio Monterde Jr. who was killed by Candulawan barangay tanod Jeomar Alloso on claims that he was merely defending himself.
READ: Talisay tanod claims he killed his friend in self-defense
According to the police, Tian also blamed the other tanods in Candulawan, including Torion, for his brother’s death, the reason why he wanted to take revenge.
Torion earlier told the police that he and his children were threatened by Virgilio’s family because of his death.
ALSO READ:
Sleeping man shot dead inside his house in Talisay City
14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.