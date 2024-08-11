PH, US Air Forces hold joint drills in Pampanga, Cebu

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the United States Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) held a bilateral integration exercise involving fighter and airlift assets in Pampanga and Cebu over the weekend.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, PAF public affairs office chief, said in a media release Saturday that the exercise dubbed “Iron Blade” was another demonstration of the “strong and enduring partnership” between the Philippines and the US, as well as their commitment to regional security and stability.

The exercise involved a combined force of two Philippine FA-50PH fighter aircraft, two US Air Force FA-22s, and a US Air Force C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.

During the maneuver, the aircraft conducted formation flights between Basa Air Base in Pampanga and Brig. Gen. Benito Ebuen Air Base in Mactan, Cebu.

Cooperation and interoperability

A photo exercise was also incorporated in the mission to further improve cooperation and interoperability, Castillo said.

Aside from the aerial maneuvers, subject matter expert exchanges were also held in Pampanga, focused on flight operations and maintenance, while cargo-related exchanges were tackled in Cebu.

Iron Blade is part of PACAF’s redeployment activities following its participation in the Pitch Black Exercise in Australia.

The Philippines is one of their stopover points before heading to Kadena Air Base in Japan.

The US Air Force contingent has a total of six F-22s and three C-130s participating in the stopover.

