Core Pacific Group survives GMall of Cebu, forces rubber match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Core Pacific Group edged GMall of Cebu with a nail-biting 54-53 victory on Sunday, forcing a decisive Game 3 in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 Division A finals.

Core Pacific Group bounced back in style after a narrow 57-61 loss in Game 1 on August 4.

Sunday’s game, that was held at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City, was nothing short of a thriller. GMall of Cebu refused to go down easily, pushing Core Pacific Group into a fierce contest that saw seven lead changes and five deadlocks, right down to the final buzzer.

READ: GMall of Cebu shocks Core Pacific Group, takes Game 1 of SHAABAA Finals

Core Pacific Group built a solid 12-point lead, 33-21, in the first half, but GMall of Cebu fought back, seizing a 43-42 lead in the second half. What followed was a back-and-forth battle, with neither team wanting to give up.

When the dust finally settled, Core Pacific Group emerged victorious, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Game 3 on August 18.

Former PBA player Joel Co played a crucial role for Core Pacific Group, coming close to a double-double with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

READ: Core Pacific Group, GMall of Cebu face off in Division A finals

Jeremy Ryan Huang added 10 points, five rebounds, one assist, and three steals, while Dave Lim chipped in with six points and 11 boards.

Dave Michael Ting and Joseph Rodolf Lo combined for 15 points, showcasing the team’s balanced firepower.

On the other side, Derick Mangubat and John Paul Cabrera delivered standout performances for GMall of Cebu, scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively.

READ: SHAABAA Season 27: Division B and C finals unwraps on Sunday

Mark Sy contributed 10 points, but their efforts fell short, leaving GMall of Cebu to regroup for the upcoming rubber match.

BATCH 2018 STUNS DEFENDING CHAMPS

In Division C’s finals Game 1, Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 pulled off a stunning upset, defeating the defending champions, Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013, 61-59.

Lyder Kent Canieso led the charge with 14 points, adding six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in a game marked by 12 lead changes.

READ: BATCH 2021 stuns Batch 2013 in SHAABAA Season 27’s ‘battle of unbeaten teams’

Benedict Andre Chua’s double-double performance of 10 points and 14 rebounds further fueled Batch 2018’s quest to dethrone the reigning champions.

Errol Pastor added 10 points, while Jed Cedrick Colonia and Andrew Vincent Velasco each chipped in nine points. Despite Fletcher Galvez’s game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds, Batch 2013 couldn’t hold off the surging Batch 2018.

In the battle-for-third, Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014 defeated FADI-Batch 2021, 60-42, with Lucky Ecarma leading them with his double-double game of 19 points and 14 rebounds. Jair Igna also had 19 points to put Batch 2014 at third place in Division C.

BATCH 2011 MOVES CLOSER TO DEFEND TITLE

In Division B, Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 moved closer to defending their title with a solid 59-52 victory over ZLREJ Trading and Construction-Batch 2010 in Game 1 of their finals match.

Bernard Chioson and Izak Kiefer Lim led Batch 2011, each scoring 14 points. Chioson also contributed eight rebounds, three steals, three assists, and a block, while Lim filled the stat sheet with nine rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

Bradley Bacaltos added 12 points, eight boards, five assists, two steals, and two blocks, delivering a strong all-around performance for the defending champions.

Batch 2010’s Gabe Branzuela stood out with a game-high of 23 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals, and three assists, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win in the Division B finals opener.

The finals action continues on August 18 in all three divisions.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP