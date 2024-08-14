Cebu City resident nabbed with P6.8M shabu in Lapu buy-bust

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A drug suspect from Brgy. Kamputhaw in Cebu City would transact with his clients via SMS or private message.

They would agree on the volume of illegal drugs to be purchased and its drop off point and time.

But AJ’s modus was discovered and his distribution halted after he transacted with a police poseur buyer.

Alias AJ, 26, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in New Lipata in Brgy. Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City at around 9:26 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.

“Ang [iyang] transaction kay [via] text and chat,” Police Captain Rachel Dumangeng, information officer of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said.

More than a kilo of shabu

During the buy-bust operation, Lapu-Lapu police recovered more than a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million from the suspect’s possession.

They also recovered his backpack which contained P2, 000 cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales, a cellular phone and the P1, 000 buy-bust money.

Dumangeng said that the poseur buyer was supposed to pay P11, 000 cash to AJ but he only had P1, 000 with him. The rest were paper cut to look like paper bills.

The LCPO information officer said that Aj is able to dispose a kilo of shabu per week.

“Nag-operate sila sa Cebu, Cebu Province ug Lapu-Lapu City,” she added.

AJ is currently detained at the LCPO detention facility while police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him.

