What are the PSA requirements for late birth registration?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has issued new guidelines for the late registration of Certificates of Live Birth (COLB), following heightened scrutiny over the legitimacy of birth records.

Under PSA Memorandum Circular 2024-17, individuals seeking to register a birth beyond the 30-day period must comply with additional requirements and a more complex process.

The new procedures require individuals aged 18 years and older to appear in person before the city or municipal civil registrar.

For minors with married parents, both parents must be present, while for minors with unmarried parents, only the mother is required to appear.

The PSA also listed additional requirements for delayed registration, which include:

– A barangay certification issued by the Punong Barangay as proof of residency;

– A National ID or proof of registration with the Philippine Identification System;

– Two pieces of documentary evidence establishing the identity of the parents, such as their COLB, government-issued IDs, marriage certificate, or death certificate (if applicable);

– An unedited, front-facing photo of the registrant to be attached to the application.

According to Hera Juarez, PSA Central Visayas officer, parents are encouraged to register their children’s births within 30 days to avoid penalties and the need for additional documentation.

“Kung timely registration or within 30 days from birth, wala gyud nay bayad. Pero kung delayed registration, mo-undergo namo sa bayranan, penalty, ug usa ka dupang requirements,” Juarez said.

Juarez noted that some single mothers delay registering their children due to paternity issues, such as the father’s refusal to acknowledge the child or being abroad.

She urged parents to register their children promptly, regardless of paternity concerns.

The PSA’s heightened vigilance on late birth registrations comes after a Senate investigation uncovered irregularities involving the identity and citizenship of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo. This prompted the agency to tighten its guidelines.

