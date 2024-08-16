Cebu Institute of Medicine Introduces Revolutionary 7-Year Medical Program

On August 7, 2024, the Cebu Institute of Medicine (CIM) launched a new chapter in medical education for the VisMin region with the inauguration of the cutting-edge PRECISE Med Program. The ceremony, held at the Penthouse of the Velez Medical Arts Building, welcomed 50 trailblazing students to this revolutionary program.

PRECISE (Problem-based, Reflective, Excellence-centered, Community-responsive, Innovative System of Education) is an accelerated and comprehensive medical program designed to shorten the traditional medical school path by two years. With this innovative approach, students can complete their education in seven years instead of the usual nine.

“We need to provide a better healthcare system to our community, and CIM is responding to that call through this pilot program. But I have a strong feeling that, being a pilot, this may become the norm for other schools that may qualify,” cites CIM Dean Dr. Martiniano Zanoria.

Dr. Zanoria also said that CIM has always been proactive to whatever change there is in the medical curriculum, and the PRECISE Med Program is their contribution to addressing the problem of the decreasing number of medical professionals in the country.

This 7-year acceleration program is designed for eligible senior high school students, offering them an expedited pathway to becoming Doctors of Medicine.

The momentous event was graced by several distinguished guests and key figures from CIM, including CIM Vice President Dr. Gregorio Antigua, CIM Dean Dr. Martiniano Zanoria, and College Secretary Dr. Geselita Noval-Maambong, alongside PRECISE Med Coordinator Dr. Michael James Busa and Assistant Coordinator Engr. Jocelyn Gonzales. They were joined by members of the CIM Board, the PRECISE Faculty, and the Technical Working Group, all of whom played a vital role in bringing this ambitious program to fruition.

A new, shorter pathway to becoming a Doctor

The program includes a two-year preparatory program followed by a five-year medical program, culminating in a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences after the fourth year and a Doctor of Medicine degree after the seventh year. The final year involves a 12-month Clinical Internship, after which students are eligible to take the Physician Licensure Examination.

This innovative structure is aimed at streamlining the journey to becoming a physician, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the challenges of medical practice while reducing the overall time required to complete their education.

As the 50 pioneering students embark on this exciting journey, the program not only provides an accelerated route to becoming a physician but also emphasizes a strong foundation in health sciences during the preparatory phase. This ensures that graduates are not only well-versed in medical knowledge but also grounded in the broader context of healthcare.

The launch of the PRECISE Med Program marks a significant step forward for the Cebu Institute of Medicine, reinforcing its position as a leader in medical education and its commitment to shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders into physicians with a heart.

The ceremony highlighted CIM’s commitment to advancing medical education and addressing the growing demand for healthcare professionals in the country.

For more information about the PRECISE Med Program or the different program offerings of CIM, visit their official Facebook page or website.

advt.