OCM destroys over 600 defective weighing scales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the City Markets (OCM) destroyed on Monday over 600 defective weighing scales that they confiscated in the last two years.

John Paul Amores, OCM’s spokesperson, said that these weighing scales were used by vendors at the Carbon Public Market and the different satellite markets here.

Amores said that OCM confiscated a total of 639 defective weighing scales during a series of operations conducted from 2022 to July 2024 after these failed the weighing test and showed signs of tampering.

The destruction of the defective weighing scales was held at the Plaza Sugbo on Monday, August 19, after the flag raising ceremony at City Hall.

In a press conference, acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the weighing scales will be sold to a scrap buyer after these were destroyed.

“These were defective weighing scales nga dili na sakto og timbang. So, atong gibuhat atong giguba para kaning mga timbangan kay ato sad mapatimbang. Ato to gipatimbang sa mopalit og puthaw,”Garcia said.

Garcia said that his administration will continue to confiscate defective weighing scales to protect the rights of buyers.

“At the end of the day, we will always want [nga] sakto atong timbangan og dili mailad atong mga residente og consumers sa atong market,” he said.

Amores said that a team from OCM is deployed to conduct random inspection of weighing scales that are being used in the different markets here.

The destruction of confiscated weighing scales is also done to make sure that these are no longer recycled.

