JC’s top 50 performers for July celebrate at luxurious yacht party

On August 14, 2024, a luxurious yacht party was held to honor JC’s Top 50 performers for the month of July, set in the vibrant backdrop of Subic Bay, Zambales.

Dressed in white, these dedicated individuals basked in the fruits of their labor.

The event was also graced by JC founders, President and CEO Jonathan So and Vice President and CFO Carlito Macadangdang, who celebrated with the top performers. They enjoyed a sun-soaked afternoon, and celebrated the significant achievements of these amazing individuals.

As they were all raving with excitement, the event was highlighted by fun experience of each of the top performers. They revealed in the exclusivity of an all–expense-paid yacht party. They enjoyed an afternoon filled with serene moments, photo opportunities, non-stop conversations, fine drinks, and lively music.

The event went beyond a mere display of wealth and success, as it gave them a chance to unwind and sail into the breathtaking beauty of Subic Bay.

Among the Top 50 performers who were honored at the event were: Dianne Tan, Ferdinand Ryan S. Crisostomo, Frewin Jacy Go, Erarev Bacho Crisostomo, Ranielito Bonita Macadangdang, Kenichi R. Enda, King Mark P. Pinos, Kristelle Melody U. Santos, Justin James F. Garcia, Princess Faye T. Chavez, Jayson De Leon Dela Cruz, Mark Jessadee Cualing Guirgio, Crizel Defeo Cuerdo, Stephanie D. Enda, Albert Castro Unciano, Maria Arriza Carla Santos, Jay Mark Bernal Busque, Emil Acojedo, Gualberto Tambuyat Damasco III, Kristel Carol Acosta Gregorio, Marco B. Avila, Ralph Cristobal Macahilig, Sheryl E. Aboloyan, Aleza May Landicho, Alliza Talan Dela Rosa, Geraldine Popioco, Louisse Teremae Sta Cruz Abayan, Dennis Chan Liongco Villarosa, Jhunar Baldres, Mark Anthony Villegas Garcia, John Carl A. Roldan, Jean Batcho Urquiola, Eva Mae Aldiano, Lester Pasaol Cruz, Michaella Maria M. Muniz, Erold Jake Laygo Lascano, Paul Russel Del Valle Dellrosa, Alexander Truman Ortiz Tomas, Melanie Arellano Cruz, Cezaline B. Caliwanagan, Robert Mendoza Gonzales, Mary Grace Bruit Lumagui, Maria Louella Jocson Candelaria, Jay R Enriquez Catipon, Venancio II F Pazcoguin, Eliza Eugerio Garcilla, Ma. Patricia Anne N. Boco, Racquel M. Garcia, Sharimaelyn Wasawas Sadca, Ferdinand Barcenilla.

| Contributed photo

The yacht party did not only provide stunning views and a stylish setting for the celebration but also served as a valuable opportunity for the wholesalers to reconnect with peers and discuss the latest updates on JC’s new products, blending business with pleasure in a truly remarkable way.

These exceptional individuals showed outstanding performance and dedication to their work and contributing to JC’s success. Each one promotes hard work, inspiration, and motivation to fellow wholesalers to achieve more and continuously be a pride of JC.

