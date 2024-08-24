Garcia: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is finally ‘back where it belongs’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia expressed his pride and honor that Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is finally “back where it belongs.”

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, an annual cultural festival celebrating Cebu’s founding anniversary, is scheduled for August 25, 2024.

The Provincial Capitol, the head organizer, is partnering with Cebu City for this year’s festival, which will return to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). In 2023, it was held in Carcar City.

This year, 51 contingents from various local government units (LGUs) across the province will compete, with Cebu City’s Sinulog Festival, to be represented by the Banauan Cultural Group, serving as guest contingent.

“There is no fitting venue to host and hold it but in the capital of Cebu—Cebu City. And we are proud and honored that finally, Pasigarbo is back to where it belongs,” Garcia said during the final coordination meeting with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on August 23.

According to a report from Sugbo News, the meeting was attended by various department heads from City Hall, police and military officials, telecommunications company representatives, Visayan Electric Company representatives, and others.

Garcia assured his aunt, Gov. Garcia, of the full support from the Cebu City Government, particularly from the departments that have been working tirelessly to ensure the event’s success.

“We are very supportive, Gov, and we are one with the Province of Cebu in hosting this Pasigarbo. It will always show the unity between the City of Cebu and the Province of Cebu. Here’s to the success of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo,” he added.

The acting mayor reiterated the city’s responsibilities, such as preparing billeting quarters for the contingents, organizing the street dancing route, and readying the CCSC.

He noted that his trusted officials, including Acting City Administrator Kristine Joyce Batucan, regularly update him on these preparations.

Gov. Garcia, on the other hand, said that Pasigarbo sa Sugbo should not create divisions between Cebu City’s residents and those from the province.

She emphasized the shared heritage and unity of all Cebuanos, regardless of their origin.

“Why do we have to draw a line? It is shameful for any Cebuano leader to do so. It is, for me, a mortal sin because that is dividing a people, a proud people, that should be united as we are now,” she said.

The governor also highlighted the economic benefits of hosting Pasigarbo. She noted that the influx of contingents and their support staff would boost local businesses, from food vendors to small shops.

Earlier, the acting mayor clarified that Cebu City’s role in the event is primarily to host, ensuring that no city funds are spent on the provincial event, aside from maintaining cleanliness in the billeting quarters.

He assured that any expenditure by the city would focus on services and enforcement to guarantee an orderly hosting. /clorenciana

