Live painting by Cebuano artists: ‘Pasigarbo sa Sugbo indeed!’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Amidst the temporary traffic disruptions on a Sunday, August 25, caused by the hosting of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, in a corner of Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City you’ll find an elderly man showing off his artistic skills.

While everyone was busy cheering for their favorite contingents and with music blasting from all around and the chants of the performers filling the air, Tatay William made his own noise by showing off his talent in painting.

Ka-Siloy Christopher Mahilum took to his Facebook account to share the beautiful works of art that he saw while walking along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

He also witnessed Tatay William, 64, do live painting.

Illuminated by the street lights, he takes his customers to an unforgettable art experience.

Wanting to show his appreciation for Tatay William’s talent, Mahilum caption his FB post, “Pasigarbo sa Sugbo indeed!”

“Ka talented ni tatay nga nag live painting along Jones Ave. His name is tatay William, 64 y/o. Barato ra pa gyud kaayo, ang gagmay tag P100, while P500 ang dagko. Naa ra sya atubangan sa landbank nga duol aa harrison park karon guys, if you want to visit and buy one of his masterpieces,” Mahilum wrote.

The post quickly gained traction with over 500 shares in just a matter of hours after this was shared Sunday night, August 25.

As the vibrant celebration of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 unfolded, Tatay William’s quiet yet powerful presence was a reminder that amidst all the noise and excitement, art has its own unique voice that is heard through live painting.

Mahilum’s Facebook post not only captured a moment of beauty but also highlighted the extraordinary talent of a humble artist who continues to inspire even in the busiest of times.