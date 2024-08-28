Leptospirosis cases in Mandaue: How to be protected

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Acting Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, the chairperson of the Committee on Health and a doctor, is asking residents to take precautionary measures against leptospirosis.

The call is in line with the recent rise in cases of leptospirosis in Mandaue.

Based on the Leptospirosis Surveillance Report of the City Health Office, a total of 11 cases with 1 death were reported from different disease reporting units from January to August 18 this year.

Ages ranged from 15 to 54 years old, with 82 percent of the cases being males.

The total number of cases for the whole period of last year was 12, with three deaths.

This year, cases were mostly flood-related and recorded from Barangays Paknaan, Alang-Alang, Guizo, Tingub, Casuntingan, Tabok, Looc, Cubacub, and Bakilid.

Signs and Symptoms

Leptospirosis is an illness caused by the bacteria Leptospira. The most common sources of infection are contact with infected animal urine and/or contaminated soil or water.

Symptoms include high fever, muscle aches, yellowing of the skin and eyes, abdominal pain, chills, and vomiting, among others. The illness can cause kidney damage, respiratory distress, and even death.

‘How to be protected from Leptospirosis’

On Wednesday, August 28, Soon-Ruiz said that the best way to avoid the illness is through sanitation and by avoiding wading in floodwaters or any dirty water.

She advised everyone to use boots if the floodwater is not too high and to check for wounds on their lower extremities.

However, if they do wade in floodwaters, they should immediately wash the exposed part of their body thoroughly with soap.

If they feel unwell, they are advised to visit the City Health Office to receive medication.

“It is preventable by antibiotics, it is curable. Kinahanglan gyud ang sanitation,” said Soon-Ruiz.

Soon-Ruiz added that barangay health workers have been educated about leptospirosis to also educate residents. She noted, however, that the cases are not yet alarming.

