Archival demands action to address sanitation woes at Pasil Fish Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A local legislator has called on the Cebu City Market Authority to address persistent complaints about inadequate sanitation facilities, among others at the Pasil Fish Market.

In an executive session on August 28, Councilor Nestor Archival, the minority floor leader, confronted the City Market Authority over ongoing grievances from vendors at the Pasil Fish Market.

The vendors, he said, have repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of proper comfort rooms, unsanitary conditions, and unresolved tenure issues for stall owners.

Archival said there is an urgency for these issues to be addressed immediately. He pointed out that despite the revenue generated from the market, the city government has failed to provide basic amenities.

“Grabe ka unsanitary, and this is city government, and we are getting a lot of money gikan sa mga naninda diha sa Pasil,” he said in an interview with reporters on the same day.

Moreover, the councilor addressed the uncertainty faced by stall owners who have been paying rent for years but lack formal contracts.

“Karon ang mga tawo diha nga naa’y stalls, pila na na sila katuig naninda, bayad, pero wala silay tenure og kanus-a sila kutob. If lain na unya ang mayor, wala silay kaugalingon nga kontrata, maalisdan sila,” Archival said.

When asked if the stalls were being rented, Archival confirmed this but questioned the basis for collecting rental payments without proper contracts.

“Hain man sila og resibo sa rental nga wala man tay basis sa pag-collecta nga wala man tay kontrata?” he asked.

He added that although the city government collects revenue from the market, the legal basis for these transactions remains unclear.

A representative from the City Market Authority admitted that the issue of contracts is under review by the legal office, and a draft contract has been prepared.

However, they have not yet been able to negotiate with the stall owners because the Market Authority has not convened. The Market Authority must make recommendations for the contract’s approval, leaving the situation in limbo.

She also admitted that while a comfort room exists, it is still unfinished.

In response, Archival said he plans to draft a resolution urging the city mayor to convene the Market Authority, which aims to expedite the resolution of these longstanding issues. /clorenciana

