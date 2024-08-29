Regional Infectious Disease building of VSMMC breaks ground

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center held a groundbreaking and capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of the Regional Infectious Disease and Tropical Medicine (RIDTM) building on Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2024.

The activity was attended by Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, who allocated a budget worth P120 million from the Senate for the first phase of the project.

The project involves the construction of an 8-storey building which shall include 33 ward rooms, each equipped with a shower, toilet, and space to accommodate six beds.

However, the first phase of the project only covers the first two-stories of the building. The first phase is expected to be completed in November this year.

“This groundbreaking of Vicente Sotto Medical Center’s Infectious Disease Center is not just a mere building construction. Ito po ay isang hakbang patungo sa matibay at mas handa, mas disenteng sistema ng kalusogan (This is a step towards a strong and more prepared, more decent health system),” Revilla said.

Revilla said that the project would serve as preparation against another pandemic that might hit our country.

“Hindi naman po seguro lingid sa ating lahat ang mga aral na dala ng COVID-19. Sa mga nakalipas na taon napatunayan natin ang kahalagahan ng isang malakas at napakahandang infrastructure upang maiwasan ang sakit na nakakahawa,” he added.

(It is not sure and that we all know the lessons that COVID-19 brought. In the years that passed, we proved the importance of a strong and ready infrastructure so that we can prevent diseases that can infect.)

The senator also said that the facility would make Cebuanos more resilient against infectious diseases.

Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, who also attended the activity, expressed his gratitude to the senator, especially that the VSMMC did not only cater to patients from Cebu but also in Visayas and Mindanao.

Dr. Gerardo Aquino, chief of hospital of VSMMC, also vowed to maintain the brand of care and quality as a medical institution, with the help of the hospital’s senior leadership and its people.

“The Regional Infectious Disease and Tropical Medicine (RIDTM) aims to improve the quality of life of our patients through delivering quality service on routine microbiology laboratory services, invasive procedures for therapeutic and/or diagnostic purposes in infectious case management, diagnosis and management of EREID cases, among others,” Aquino said.

He added that VSMMC was a designated facility for over 17 specialty centers on top of being an apex tertiary hospital.

The hospital management also sees the importance of developing and maintaining good relationships with other stakeholders which is a significant component in providing quality healthcare services.

