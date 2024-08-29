Mandaue City breaks ground for One-Stop-Shop gov’t center at CICC

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has broken ground on its “long-dreamed” One-Stop-Shop government center at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) Grounds on Thursday afternoon, August 29.

The government center will house local government offices and national agencies, making it more accessible and comfortable for Mandauehanons, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Currently, these offices are scattered across different areas in Barangay Centro.

In addition to the government center, other support facilities, such as a public terminal, public park, and parking areas, will also be constructed.

Design

The government center will be built in front of the CICC building.

The design, unveiled during the groundbreaking, is inspired by the Bantayan sa Hari, one of the city’s heritage sites.

According to the initial presentation, the historic building will have around eight floors, plus an additional roof deck, said Architect Marlo Ocleasa, Head of the City Planning and Development Office.

Ocleasa mentioned that construction will begin on Friday, August 30, and is expected to be completed within 35 months.

The project is funded through a P3 billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines, which the city will repay over 15 years.

The momentous occasion was led by special guest, suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes, Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede, and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, along with other officials.

“Karong adlawa, we are not just laying the foundation of a building; we are laying the foundation of our future—a future where every Mandauehanon feels cared for, heard, and served. This is a momentous occasion, a realization of a vision we have all shared for years. This project goes beyond the construction of a physical structure. It is a symbol of our collective hope and our unwavering commitment to progress. Ang dugay na nga gipangandoy natuman na gyud,” said Mayor Jonas Cortes in his message.

“Bisan pa sa mga hagit ug pagsulay nga atong giatubang karun, I will never ever regret serving the Mandauehanons. We will rise above these challenges; no one can stop us from building this government center and a future we can all be proud of,” Cortes added.

“This project is a reflection of Mayor Jonas Cortes’ deep love and dedication to every Mandauehanon. Sa tanan’ng Mandauehanon, para ato ni’ng tanan—this government center is not just a symbol of progress but of our unity and shared vision to move Mandaue forward,” said Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede.

Redemption of CICC and the Cebuano Spirit

The city government plans to retain and renovate the CICC building.

Although the renovation is not included in the P3 billion loan, it will be opened for a public-private partnership, said Atty. James Calipayan in a previous interview with CDN Digital.

“Salamat kaayo Mayor Jonas, Vice Mayor Glenn, and our councilors—first of all, for this project (government center). The CICC, like the Cebuano story, has a long and historic past, and when we thought it would just start to decay and be relegated to the dustbin of forgottenness, kini’ng inyong proyekto karun, mao kini ang redemption of CICC and the redemption of the Cebuano spirit,” said Gov. Gwen Garcia.

The CICC building was built by the Cebu Provincial Government in 2007 for the 12th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. However, it was damaged by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on October 15, 2013, and by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) on November 8, 2013.

The CICC building was later purchased by the Mandaue City Government under then-Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing for P300 million, after the Cebu Provincial Government, under then-Governor Hilario Davide III, agreed to sell the building. The sale was completed in 2018.

