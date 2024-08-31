Cebu’s modern icons meet Tiffany & Co.’s timeless heritage

These Cebu luminaries reflect the lasting beauty and craftsmanship of Tiffany and Co. jewelry

With every beautiful and classic designs, Tiffany & Co. has long symbolized a heritage brand that has continually diversified. For over 180 years, the brand has created luxury fine jewelry, all while innovating in design. Now in Cebu, a city that has nurtured talents in fashion, art, design, and business, the brand connects with the young and dynamic Cebuanos who represent a spectrum of creative and entrepreneurial spirits.

To celebrate Tiffany & Co.’s opening in Nustar Cebu, leading creatives from the region celebrate the brand’s spirit of beautiful designs and timeless elegance, each with their own modern twists.

Tiffany & Co.’s icons

They sport iconic Tiffany & Co. jewelry that has drawn inspiration from the past to create a range of timeless designs for the present. The Tiffany Lock, inspired by the brand’s early, functional 19th-century padlock, shows its evolution into a sleek symbol of love, with all its enduring protection.

Meanwhile, the Tiffany HardWear collection features a more modern design with edgy yet elegant chunky chains rooted in the brand’s 1962 creation.

Tiffany T pays homage to a 1970s motif from New York with clean, angular lines and the iconic “T” symbol.

Lastly, the Tiffany Knot exemplifies the brand’s subtle elegance, with intertwining loops and twists that represent the bonds we create through connection and relationships.

Jaja Chiongbian-Rama

Cebu is known for a culture of strong women, especially in the workforce, and Jaja Chiongbian-Rama is the perfect example of an entrepreneur who balances her roles as founder and CEO of the 15-year-old company, Bigseed Public Relations & Events.

Vern Enciso

Since settling down in sunny Cebu with her husband Ben Lim, content producer Vernica “Vern” Enciso-Lim has embraced the city, gracefully building both businesses and now a family.

Patrick Coard

Contemporary artist Patrick Coard is one of the foreigners who have called the Philippines home and recognized the great potential of local crafts. Known for his distinctive sculptures, the Danish-Irish artist has worked closely with artisans in Cebu, at one point traveling every week to work on his ethereal designs.

Vanessa Deen Gaisano

A familiar face in Cebu’s business and social circles, Vanessa Deen Gaisano forged her own path from public relations to entrepreneurship, building a network of hair salons in the province. Beyond her professional achievements, she is a devoted mother of three.

Paul Jake Castillo

Paul Jake Castillo is a former star of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” and since 2016 has been married to fellow celebrity and friend, Kaye Abad. His family also owns the established International Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which manufactures many of the ubiquitous products we know today, from aceite de manzanilla to omega painkillers.

Beauty Gonzalez

Versatile Visayan actress, model, and TV personality Beauty Gonzalez is known throughout the country for the fresh perspective she brings to the film industry as well as her advocacy for art.

Tiffany & Co. at Cebu-Nustar is located at Unit 126, Level 1, NuStar, NuStar Resort and Casino, South Road Properties, Cebu City. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

ALSO READ:

Tiffany & Co. opens 3rd store in PH at The Mall I NUSTAR Cebu

Discover the epitome of high-end shopping at the 2nd level of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall