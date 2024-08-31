menu
Lifestyle

Cebu’s modern icons meet Tiffany & Co.’s timeless heritage

These Cebu luminaries reflect the lasting beauty and craftsmanship of Tiffany and Co. jewelry

August 31, 2024
Jaja Chiongban Rama

Jaja Chiongbian-Rama, among the leading creatives celebrating Tiffany & Co.’s opening at Nustar Cebu. | Photography by Ryan Ong

With every beautiful and classic designs, Tiffany & Co. has long symbolized a heritage brand that has continually diversified. For over 180 years, the brand has created luxury fine jewelry, all while innovating in design. Now in Cebu, a city that has nurtured talents in fashion, art, design, and business, the brand connects with the young and dynamic Cebuanos who represent a spectrum of creative and entrepreneurial spirits.

To celebrate Tiffany & Co.’s opening in Nustar Cebu, leading creatives from the region celebrate the brand’s spirit of beautiful designs and timeless elegance, each with their own modern twists.

Tiffany & Co.’s icons

The Tiffany Lock necklace

The Tiffany Lock necklace

They sport iconic Tiffany & Co. jewelry that has drawn inspiration from the past to create a range of timeless designs for the present. The Tiffany Lock, inspired by the brand’s early, functional 19th-century padlock, shows its evolution into a sleek symbol of love, with all its enduring protection.

Tiffany HardWear

Tiffany HardWear

Meanwhile, the Tiffany HardWear collection features a more modern design with edgy yet elegant chunky chains rooted in the brand’s 1962 creation.Tiffany T bracelet

Tiffany T  pays homage to a 1970s motif from New York with clean, angular lines and the iconic “T” symbol.

Tiffany Knot earrings

Lastly, the Tiffany Knot exemplifies the brand’s subtle elegance, with intertwining loops and twists that represent the bonds we create through connection and relationships.

Jaja Chiongbian-Rama

Cebu is known for a culture of strong women, especially in the workforce, and Jaja Chiongbian-Rama is the perfect example of an entrepreneur who balances her roles as founder and CEO of the 15-year-old company, Bigseed Public Relations & Events.

Jaja Chiongbian-Rama

Dynamic Cebuana Jaja Chiongbian-Rama wears Tiffany and Co.’s Knot Drop Earrings in yellow gold, subtly paired with another earring in white gold, both adorned with diamonds. She completes the look with a Tiffany Knot Double Row Hinged Bangle and a matching sleek white gold Tiffany Knot Necklace.

Vern Enciso

Since settling down in sunny Cebu with her husband Ben Lim, content producer Vernica “Vern” Enciso-Lim has embraced the city, gracefully building both businesses and now a family.

Vern Enciso

Vern Enciso accessorizes with stacked Bangle Bracelets and a variety of Tiffany T Rings, capping off her neutral yet elegant look with a Tiffany Lock Necklace and Tiffany Lock Earrings.

Patrick Coard

Contemporary artist Patrick Coard is one of the foreigners who have called the Philippines home and recognized the great potential of local crafts. Known for his distinctive sculptures, the Danish-Irish artist has worked closely with artisans in Cebu, at one point traveling every week to work on his ethereal designs.

Patrick Coard

Patrick Coard wears a simple Silver Knot Bracelet with a men’s ring under the Tiffany T line, the T1 Ring in white gold.

Vanessa Deen Gaisano

A familiar face in Cebu’s business and social circles, Vanessa Deen Gaisano forged her own path from public relations to entrepreneurship, building a network of hair salons in the province. Beyond her professional achievements, she is a devoted mother of three.

Vanessa Deen Gaisano

Vanessa Deen Gaisano accessorizes with Tiffany & Co. Lock Earrings and a delicate Double Link Pendant on her décolleté. She adds an edgy touch with stacked HardWear Bracelets in mixed metals.

Paul Jake Castillo

Paul Jake Castillo is a former star of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” and since 2016 has been married to fellow celebrity and friend, Kaye Abad. His family also owns the established International Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which manufactures many of the ubiquitous products we know today, from aceite de manzanilla to omega painkillers.

Paul Jake Castillo

Now a busy father to two, triathlete and golfer Paul Jake Castillo complements his active lifestyle with a White Gold Tiffany Lock bangle and Tiffany T band rings.

Beauty Gonzalez

Versatile Visayan actress, model, and TV personality Beauty Gonzalez is known throughout the country for the fresh perspective she brings to the film industry as well as her advocacy for art.

Beauty Gonzalez

The vibrant Beauty Gonzalez complements her bold, contemporary style, with heavy-hanging Graduated Link Earrings and a matching HardWear Necklace.

Tiffany & Co. at Cebu-Nustar is located at Unit 126, Level 1, NuStar, NuStar Resort and Casino, South Road Properties, Cebu City. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

TAGS: Cebu, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, Tiffany & Co.
