SHAABAA Season 27: Batch 2013 defends Division C title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 had a fitting finale with a tooth-and-nail do-or-die Finals Game 3 between the defending champions, Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013, against the gritty Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 on Sunday evening, September 1, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

After the dust settled down, Batch 2013 successfully defended their Division C title with a hard-fought 74-68 final score.

Batch 2013 proved their mettle in an all-Magis Eagles clash that saw the lead change hands five times and the score knotted up twice.

Early on, Batch 2013 seemed to have the upper hand, building a commanding 16-point lead, 33-17.

However, Batch 2018 wasn’t ready to go down without a fight. They staged a fierce comeback in the second half, rattling off a 13-point run to tie the game at 47-all.

Batch 2018 managed to pull ahead by three points, 52-49, giving Batch 2013 a scare.

Championship

But in the clutch moments of the game, Batch 2013’s resilience shone through as they weathered the storm to secure the championship.

The Finals MVP honor went to Fletcher Galvez of Batch 2013, who delivered an outstanding performance with a dominant double-double.

Galvez, a former professional player, posted 23 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block, making him the standout player of the series.

Supporting Galvez was Emman Malazarte, who also contributed 23 points, grabbed eight boards, and added two steals and two assists.

Division C’s season MVP, Rendell Senining, orchestrated the offense with 12 points and a stellar 11 assists, alongside two rebounds and a steal. Arc Araw-Araw added 11 points and seven rebounds, further showcasing Batch 2013’s well-rounded offensive attack.

For Batch 2018, Andrew Vincent Velasco led the scoring with 14 points. His teammates—Benedict Andre Chua, Eroll Pastor, and Jed Cedrick Colonia—each chipped in with 13 points, but their efforts fell short in the face of Batch 2013’s relentless drive.

In a game where every possession mattered, Batch 2013’s tenacity and team effort secured their Division C title, capping off another highly-successful SHAABAA season.

