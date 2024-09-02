Rama chides at Raymond over Sinulog: Is he a member of SFI?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama warned the acting mayor of his plans to proceed on planning next year’s Sinulog Festival without him.

“Ayaw gyud siya patuga-tugaha,” Rama told reporters during a press conference on Monday, September 2.

The suspended mayor was responding to Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s decision to start planning and preparations for the Sinulog this week – without him.

Rama did not mince word in pointing out that the Sinulog, the secular celebration of the Feast of Snr. Sto. Niño de Cebu should be led by the Sinulog Foundation Inc (SFI).

He currently sits as chairperson of SFI.

“Kanang Sinulog, foundation na. Member siya didto o wala? Wala. Ayaw na siya patuga-tugaha… Kinsay chairman? Ako tawon,” said Rama.

Last week, Garcia announced that the city government will start preparations for Sinulog – without Rama – this week to give organizers ample time in making the month-long event successful.

In his earlier pronouncements, the acting mayor said they cannot wait for Rama’s prevented suspension to be lifted, expected this November, as this will only give them two months for preparations.

Both the SFI and the Cebu City Government organize the Sinulog, and they usually collaborate with several members of the private sector.

Aside from cautioning Garcia, Rama also criticized Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and former Presidential Assistant of the Visayas Michael Dino for interfering in the Sinulog.

“Enough is enough,” he added.

The upcoming Sinulog is the latest subject of disagreement between Rama and Garcia.

Rama wanted the festival’s Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown to remain at the South Road Properties (SRP) while Garcia planned to have it back in mainland Cebu City, particularly at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Previously, the two officials had been at odds with each other over the decision to hold the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo of Cebu province at the CCSC.

