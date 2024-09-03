Tropical Storm Enteng: 10 confirmed dead – NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed on Tuesday that 10 people had died in the wake of Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi).

Seven fatalities were in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), two in Central Visayas, and one in Western Visayas.

This was according to the NDRRMC in a report.

It also noted that that 10 people were injured as the tropical storm beat Luzon and Visayas.

However, data gathered from local governments indicated 13 deaths as Enteng caused landslides and flooding, based on a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The NDRRMC said that Enteng affected 147,024 people in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas as of September 2.

It further said that Enteng’s damage to infrastructure so far reached P200,000. However, the storm’s impact on agriculture is still unavailable as of this writing.

Enteng detached roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete electric posts, and turned streets into rivers in Luzon and Visayas.

The latest storm bulletin indicated that Enteng slightly weakened as it crossed the mountainous regions of Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Region but may again intensify as it approached the West Philippine Sea.

