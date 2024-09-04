​​Savor the best of Bohol: culinary excellence at Lamian and Marea, The Bellevue Resort

​​Renowned for its idyllic features, including serene azure waters, relaxing accommodations, and invigorating activities, The Bellevue Resort—a luxurious five-star destination nestled on Panglao Island in Bohol—is also home to exceptional culinary offerings that keep guests coming back for more.

My vision is to offer a diverse and memorable dining experience that reflects both local flavors and international cuisines. I aim to create a menu that resonates with our guests’ palates while highlighting the unique culinary heritage of the Philippines Chef Gerwin Bailon Executive Chef The Bellevue Resort

Sheltering two top restaurants with distinct features: Lamian and Marea, the resort’s dining options are indeed key attractions. Whether guests are seeking traditional Filipino flavors, international cuisine, or innovative fusion dishes, The Bellevue Resort delivers with finesse.

“The Bellevue Resort combines exclusive dining experiences with a variety of world-class cuisines, all set against the backdrop of Bohol’s stunning landscapes. Whether it’s savoring fresh seafood, enjoying international delicacies, or experiencing traditional Filipino dishes, guests are treated to exceptional culinary adventures,” cites Mario Gatmaitan, the Food and Beverage Manager of the resort.

Gatmaitan also added that they host a variety of special dining setups, including private dining, romantic dinners, themed buffets, boodle fights, wine pairing nights, and seasonal promotions, all designed to give guests unique culinary opportunities throughout the year.

The dining experience at The Bellevue Resort goes beyond just the food itself. Guests can enjoy their meals in a relaxed, elegant setting that enhances the overall enjoyment of their dining experience.

Touch of a new master

The Bellevue Resort’s Lamian and Marea are now under the guidance of a new yet highly skilled professional, Executive Chef Gerwin Bailon. With nearly two decades of experience, Chef Gerwin has worked in prestigious kitchens both locally and internationally.

“My vision is to offer a diverse and memorable dining experience that reflects both local flavors and international cuisines. I aim to create a menu that resonates with our guests’ palates while highlighting the unique culinary heritage of the Philippines,“ said The Bellevue Resort’s Executive Chef Gerwin Bailon.

Relatively, Chef Gerwin was recently honored with the coveted Philippines’ Best Chef (Hospitality) Award by CMO Asia, which underscores his commitment to excellence. He also aspires to foster a collaborative environment at The Bellevue Resort, where innovation and creativity thrives.

With a fresh mind manning the kitchens of the publicly acclaimed resort, elevated dishes are relatively served, and satisfying flavors are guaranteed.

Lamian: Modern Filipino in a plate

The Bellevue Resort’s Lamian Restaurant stands as a beacon of culinary innovation and modern sophistication. At the heart of Lamian’s appeal is its modern interpretation of Filipino cuisine.

The restaurant skillfully reimagines classic dishes, infusing them with a fresh twist that elevates familiar flavors into extraordinary creations. This approach not only celebrates Filipino gastronomic heritage but also introduces guests to new and exciting flavors that redefine their dining experience.

Chef Gerwin proudly states, “The use of local and seasonal ingredients is central to our philosophy at Lamian. By sourcing fresh, locally grown produce and ingredients, we ensure that our dishes are of the highest quality and capture the true flavors of the region. This not only supports local farmers and communities but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability.”

The ambiance at Lamian Restaurant perfectly complements its culinary offerings. The restaurant’s interiors reflect a contemporary design ethos, characterized by sleek lines, minimalist decor, and a palette that balances elegance with comfort. The modern aesthetics create a chic yet inviting atmosphere where guests can enjoy their meals in a setting that is both stylish and relaxed. Glass doors and thoughtfully designed lighting enhance the dining experience, ensuring that each meal is enjoyed in an environment that is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate.

For those staying within the fine confines of the resort, Lamian serves as the venue for a delightful breakfast experience from Friday to Sunday. The breakfast buffet is a highlight, featuring an array of fresh, high-quality options that cater to a variety of tastes.

Marea: Al Fresco Dining by the sea

The Bellevue Resort’s Marea takes pride in its round-the-globe menu, which features a curation of international entrées. Whether you’re craving Italian or French cuisine or you just missed your favorite American, Spanish, Asian foods, name it and Marea will prepare it for you.

While beef, chicken, and pork dishes are all finely served at the restaurant, Marea flaunts a selection of seafood meals utilizing only the freshest, locally caught ingredients. This promise of quality and freshness transforms every dining experience into a celebration of the ocean’s bounty.

When asked about the necessity of offering round-the-world dishes, Chef Gerwin exclaimed that, “We wanted to create a dining experience that not only celebrates the diversity of global cuisines but also reflects the resort’s international appeal. The idea of offering round-the-world dishes came to life as we recognized the desire of our guests to explore different flavors and culinary traditions without leaving the comfort of The Bellevue Resort. Be sure to try our highly recommended steamed fish dishes and pizzas!”

The design of Marea restaurant complements its culinary offerings perfectly. Modeled after a traditional “kubu”—a classic Filipino nipa hut—the restaurant provides a charming and inviting atmosphere that evokes a sense of island relaxation and elegance. The open, airy structure allows diners to enjoy unobstructed views of the sparkling sea, creating a tranquil and picturesque backdrop for every meal.

For guests staying at The Bellevue Resort, Marea restaurant offers a delectable breakfast buffet from Monday to Thursday.

The Bellevue Resort in Panglao Island is not only a retreat for those seeking beautiful waters and comfortable living but also a destination where exceptional food plays a pivotal role in making each stay memorable. The resort’s tantalizing delights are a significant draw for guests, contributing to their desire to return time and again.

For more information and table reservations, please contact +63 917 831 2662 or click here to fill out our online reservation form.

Stay updated, visit the official social media pages of The Bellevue Resort on Facebook, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You may also follow and check updates on each restaurant’s individual pages:

Lamian Modern Filipino Cuisine: Facebook Instagram

Marea Al Fresco Dining Facebook Instagram



advt.