CHR on Jude Bacalso misgendering case: Inclusivity shouldn’t compromise worker dignity

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Educating and promoting inclusive spaces should not come at the cost of slamming a worker’s dignity.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) made this reminder following the misgendering incident involving Cebuano personality Jude Bacalso.

Bacalso was accused of mistreating a waiter in a popular restaurant for referring to the lifestyle writer and host as ‘sir’ instead of using her identified pronouns in an uptown Cebu City restaurant last July.

The CHR issued a statement on September 4, confirming that they are conducting an investigation into the matter that has since went viral.

“The Commission on Human Rights has taken cognizance of the incident at Ulli’s Streets of Asia involving LGBTQI personality Jude Bacalso, who allegedly publicly upbraided (redacted) an employee of the Cebu-based restaurant, on 21 July 2024,” portions of their message read.

CDN Digital has opted not to divulge the name of the waiter as per request of his legal counsel. The waiter has already lodged formal charges against Bacalso, stating that the incident had resulted in psychological stress.

In the meantime, the CHR stressed that while they support advocacies in promoting safe and respectful spaces for individuals, these should not be used to mistreat anyone, particularly the less privileged.

“It is crucial that the assertion of these rights does not become a reason to subject the more vulnerable or less privileged to undue mistreatment,” they said.

“The Commission emphasizes the importance of ensuring that workers are treated with dignity, as any form of demeaning behavior, which can include verbal harassment, can have a serious impact on their mental well-being,” they added.

The commission also reminded the public that harassment of any forms in workplaces are both morally unacceptable and constitute a breach of workers’ rights.

“The Commission reminds the public that workplace conflicts should ideally be resolved through dialogue and mutual agreement between employers and employees,” said CHR.

At the same time, they cautioned the public that any transphobic remarks are unlawful as provided by the Safe Spaces Act (Republic Act No. 11313), and Cebu City’s SOGIE Equality Ordinance.

“As part of its mandate to promote and protect the people’s rights, CHR remains vigilant and proactive in addressing issues of workplace harassment and discrimination. Maintaining a safe and respectful working environment, however, is a collective responsibility, and it is essential to speak out to protect both individual rights and the rights of others,” they added. /clorenciana

