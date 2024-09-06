Pasil Fish Market: Garcia says wastewater treatment plant needed

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is pushing for the immediate procurement of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at the Pasil Fish Market to address pressing environmental and sanitation concerns.

Following his recent inspection, Garcia said he discovered that wastewater from the market, including fish scales, blood, and other contaminants, was being discharged directly into the sea without proper treatment.

“Nakita nako nga dili siya angay mahimong merkado kay number 1, ang hugaw sa merkado modiretso ra sa dagat,” Garcia said.

(I saw that it should not be a market because number 1, the waste of the market will go directly to the sea.)

The recent inspection by Garcia took place on August 3, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated comfort rooms at the Pasil Fish Market. Since then, he said he had already instructed the City Market Authority to procure a wastewater treatment facility.

He described how water used to clean fish and other waste materials could pollute the sea, raising health hazards for the community and the marine ecosystem.

“Imagine, maghugas og isda, mamisbis, naay dugo, nya modiretso ra sa dagat. Mao na akong concern nga maghimo gyud og STP,” he added.

(Imagine, you wash the fish, you sprinkle (the fish with water), there is blood, and then these would go directly to the sea, that is

Beyond the wastewater issue, Garcia also noted the cramped conditions in the area, which was regularly frequented by large trucks delivering fish from Mindanao. The sheer volume of vehicles and goods adds to the unsanitary conditions in the market.

“Kining mga dagko nga truck mudala og isda ug ice, so unsanitary na gyud kaayo,” Garcia said.

(These big trucks bring fish and ice, it is really unsanitary.)

To address these problems, Garcia instructed the City Market Authority (CMA) to fast-track the procurement process for the sewage treatment plant.

He pointed out that the delay could exacerbate the market’s condition and the sea’s pollution.

“Akong gi-instructan ang City Market Authority nga ipaspas na ang procurement sa STP kay kon madugay pa, samot og kabaho didto, ug samot kahugaw atong dagat,” Garcia said.

(I instructed the City Market Authority to fast-track the procurement of the STP because if this will still be delayed, the foul odor in the market will get worse and more waste will go to the sea.)

What is an STP?

A sewage treatment plant (STP) is a facility designed to treat wastewater before it is discharged into natural bodies of water.

In the case of Pasil Fish Market, the STP would filter out contaminants from water used to clean fish and other market waste, ensuring that only treated and safe water is released into the sea. This would significantly reduce pollution and help protect the local environment.

Budget and Procurement

Regarding the budget for the project, Garcia said that while initial funds appeared to have been allocated, the timeline for the bidding process remained uncertain.

“Nakabati ko nga naa na daw, pero wala ko kahibalo kon madali-dali ba ang bidding,” he said.

(I heard that it is already there, but I don’t know if the bidding will be done faster.)

He plans to meet with city officials to ensure that the terms and conditions for the project would be completed swiftly so that the bidding process could proceed without further delay.

However, no specific budget has been finalized as of now.

