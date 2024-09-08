Barangay councilor in Bogo City gunned down by unidentified men

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A barangay councilor in Bogo City, northern Cebu was gunned down by two still unidentified gunmen on Saturday, September 7.

The police in Bogo City confirmed that a shooting occurred at Purok 6, Brgy. Cogon around 8:45 p.m. last Saturday.

The victim was later identified as Antonio Harry Godinez, a barangay councilor in the same barangay where the shooting happened.

Based on initial investigations, witnesses claimed seeing Godinez riding his motorcycle and heading towards his home around 8:30 p.m.

Suddenly, two men chased him down the road, with one pulling out the gun and firing it multiple times towards the barangay official from the back.

The suspects immediately left the scene on foot, reports added. Meanwhile, Godinez was rushed to nearby hospital, but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

The victim sustained at least six gunshot wounds on different parts of his body.

Police continue to conduct further investigation into the crime, including the possible motives behind it.

Bogo City is a sixth-class component city located approximately 97 kilometers north of Cebu City. /clorenciana

