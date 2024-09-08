Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club welcomes new head coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants has made significant changes ahead of their highly anticipated AFC Champions League 2 campaign later this month.

The club recently unveiled a new set of coaching staff, a move that is expected to have a profound impact on the team’s performance as they prepare to face tough international competition.

Leading the charge is newly appointed head coach Mustafa Ati Göksu, a veteran Turkish tactician with an impressive 36-year coaching career.

Göksu, 78, brings a wealth of experience from his time managing and assisting over 25 clubs in Turkey, as well as stints with clubs in Italy, Germany, Greece, and Belgium.

His extensive background in Turkish football, combined with his international credentials, makes him a valuable addition to Cebu FC’s ambitions in the AFC Champions League 2.

Göksu takes over from Memiş Özata, who led Cebu FC to an exceptional second-place finish in the Philippines Football League (PFL) last season.

Under Özata’s leadership, the Gentle Giants maintained an unbeaten home record, further cementing their reputation as one of the top clubs in the PFL.

14 titles

Prior to joining Cebu FC, Göksu served as assistant manager for Altay SK in Turkey and previously coached Altay Spor, where he secured 14 titles in the Izmir Football League. His illustrious career positions him as a key figure in the club’s bid for regional success.

Joining Göksu on the coaching staff is fellow Turkish coach Nihat Tümkaya, who will serve as technical director and assistant coach for Cebu FC.

Also returning to Cebu FC is Levent Öztürk, who continues his third consecutive season with the club. Additionally, former San Beda standout and Bukidnon native Niño Vincent Datoy has been appointed as the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

Göksu faces an immediate challenge as Cebu FC’s home matches for the AFC Champions League 2 will likely be relocated to Manila due to venue compliance requirements set by the AFC.

Moreover, the team recently experienced the departure of several key players, adding to the complexity of their upcoming campaign. The Gentle Giants will face formidable opponents, including South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, Malaysia’s Selangor FC, and Thailand’s Muangthong United.

