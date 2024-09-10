DH25 Men’s Volleyball Open to showcase top regional talents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, who is widely known for his passion for basketball, is taking his love for sports to a different direction by organizing his first-ever men’s open volleyball tournament.

The event, billed the ‘DH25 Men’s Open Volleyball Tournament’, will run from September 13 to 15.

Hontiveros has collaborated with local volleyball figures like Blake Diao, Jordan Paca, and Jessie Yungco to bring this rare volleyball tournament to life.

READ: Rondina, Gagate inspire Palarong Pambansa volleyball athletes

The three-day competition promises to highlight some of the best talents in the region and clubs, collegiate teams, and commercial squads from across the Philippines.

During a press conference held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), Hontiveros said that the tournament is not politically motivated, addressing speculation on his plans for the 2025 midterm elections.

READ: Joerem Yu to lead Naga City’s volleyball program

“This tournament is not about politics. If it were, participation would have been limited to Cebu City voters. But that’s not the case. We’ve opened this to volleyball players from any club or team in the Philippines,” Hontiveros explained during the presser.

MORE OPPORTUNITIES

Hontiveros shared that his decision to venture into volleyball came from a desire to elevate the sport in Cebu.

READ: Football powerhouse DBTC to form its own volleyball team

“It’s time we provide more opportunities and exposure for our volleyball community,” he said.

“I’m grateful to the participants who committed on such short notice and to the organizers for swiftly putting this together.”

Diao said that the funds and prizes for the event will be sourced from the private sector, distinguishing the tournament from typical government-sponsored events.

READ: Despite stomach illness the night before, USJ-R powered Central Visayas wins in Palaro volleyball opener

“There haven’t been many men’s open volleyball tournaments that are free from residency or other restrictions. Usually, such events are government-backed and require local residency,” Diao said.

“This will also serve as the last pre-season event for the CESAFI teams,” he added.

COMPETITIVE SQUADS

A total of 20 teams — comprising commercial squads, CESAFI member schools, and volleyball clubs, will participate in the tournament.

Bracket A will be headlined by Governor’s Cup champions Naga Atong Garbo, alongside former CESAFI champions CIT-U Wildcats, WFW Bankers, Endrablos, and Lowkey Cebu.

Bracket B will feature CESAFI defending champions USJ-R Jaguars, Khalifa, Dacarys, UCLM, Amigos, and Don Paolo.

In Bracket C, the USC Warriors will be joined by the UC Valyrians, Oras Punto Diagnostics, Assassins, and Safelinx Allstars.

Lastly, Bracket D will include the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons, San Fernando Volitans, UC Baby Webmasters, Ribshack, and DPWH Regional Office 7.

The tournament champion will take home P50,000, while the second runner-up will receive P15,000. The third and fourth placers will be awarded P10,000 and P5,000, respectively.

The top two teams from each bracket will advance to the knockout stages, leading to the semifinals and finals to crown the champion.

The final venue for the tournament is yet to be confirmed, with organizers considering either the USC Downtown Campus gymnasium or a larger venue to accommodate the expected crowd and matches.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP