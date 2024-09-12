All suspected Mpox cases in Mandaue City test negative

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — All six suspected cases of Mpox (Monkeypox) recorded in Mandaue City have tested negative, based on data shared by the Department of Health Region 7, according to Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office (CHO).

In the last three weeks, the City Health Office sent the samples to DOH-7, which were forwarded to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for confirmation.

“Wala ra tay Mpox dinhi sa Mandaue City,” said Catulong.

Following this, the six suspected individuals were released from home isolation.

Although the results all turned out negative, Catulong is encouraging the public not to be complacent.

The City Health Office continues to conduct check-ups for those who manifest symptoms of Mpox.

Catulong added that they have not recorded any new suspected Mpox cases.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were outbreaks of a “pox-like” disease in monkeys.

Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms like fever, chills and body aches. People with more serious cases can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest and genitals.

Mpox symptoms

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with mpox often get a rash that may be located on hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth or near the genitals, including penis, testicles, labia, and vagina, and anus.

The CDC also said incubation period is 3–17 days. During this time, a person does not have symptoms and may feel fine.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Other symptoms of mpox can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, and respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough.

You may experience all or only a few symptoms, says the CDC in its website.

