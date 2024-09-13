Bohol: 3 boats capsize, boatman drowns, 20 tourists rescued

By: Leo Udtohan - Correspondent / @leoudtohanINQ - Inquirer.net | September 13,2024 - 04:25 AM

PANGLAO, Bohol — Three boats capsized off Gak-ang Island here on Thursday noon causing a 62-year-old boatman to drown while 20 tourists were also rescued.

The dead boatman was identified as Avenito Vistal, a resident of Inabanga town.

The motorboats capsized due to bad weather, said the Philippine Coast Guard-Western Bohol in their initial investigation.

The boats — RBCA Margie 2, RBCA Plaza 2, and RBCA Leah Mae — came from Balicasag Island for a diving and snorkeling tour.

However, when they were to return to Panglao Island, the boats encountered big waves and strong wind near Gak-ang Island or Cat Island.

Most of the passengers are Koreans.

PCG-Substation in Panglao personnel conducted an immediate rescue operation and rescued 20 passengers.

