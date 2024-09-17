25 candidates to take center stage at Miss Cesafi 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the most anticipated events of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) opening ceremony, the Miss Cesafi 2024 pageant, will officially present its candidates on Saturday, September 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

A total of 25 contestants—12 from the college division and 13 from the high school division—representing their respective schools, will compete for the prestigious title.

Last year, Camille Frances Maamo of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and Leila Alexis Mah of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), claimed the 2023 Miss Cesafi crowns in the high school and college divisions, respectively.

This year, the high school division candidates are Alexandra Rika Goyenechea (University of Cebu Main), Nayomi Gail Caruana (Don Bosco Technical College), Sidney Allysoni Derrota (Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College), Alyssa Ashley Pungtan (Benedicto College HS), Kiara Marieze Mercader (USPF HS), Janrizzi Desamparado (Cebu Institute of Technology-University HS), Bianca Codilla (SHS-AdC), Alleah Jamer Rubia (University of the Philippines-Cebu HS), Sonia Artimisa Steinberger (University of Cebu Lapu-lapu Mandaue), Jojo Mclean Lasala (University of the Visayas HS), Ashley Kim Olsen (Cebu Doctors University HS), Caitlin Arias Martinez (University of San Carlos HS), and Jasmine Abigail Lim (University of San Jose-Recoletos HS).

Meanwhile, the college division candidates are Melody Ann Aballe (Cebu Eastern College), Trixie Mae Faller (UC Main), Laura Marie Gensch (CDU), Irene Kyle Salutan (UP Cebu), Sheree Mare Danday (CIT-U), Monica Sheryl Semblante (Benedicto College), Winmaflova Pepito (CRMC), Kylah Mae Dela Pena (USC), Swera Mae Baclohan (UCLM), Mary Honeylette Laug-Laug (USPF), Crisha Mae Romarate (USJ-R), and Rhea Nina Cabailo (UV).

The opening ceremony will commence at 1 p.m. and will feature a parade of teams, followed by the basketball tournament’s inaugural games. The collegiate division will see Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) take on Benedicto College at 5 p.m., while CRMC’s high school team will make its debut against Cebu Eastern College (CEC) at 4 p.m.

