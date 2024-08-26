Best places to raise a family in Cebu

Cebu is undoubtedly a fantastic place to live in: it is vibrant and full of activities and destinations. It is no surprise that many are looking for the perfect home in Cebu, especially one that best fits their family. Fortunately, there are many choices for families to thrive and grow, including Camella communities in Cebu.

Cebu City

Cebu has consistently exhibited the ability to sustain economic success. As the nation’s second-largest central business district, it surpasses even Metro Manila in domestic air and sea connectivity, making it the most accessible region in the Philippines. Cebu outpaces other provinces with its remarkable export growth rate while maintaining an impressive record for peace and order, making the Visayan stronghold an ideal place to call home.

Beyond its thriving economy, Cebu is known for its bewitching coasts, coral atolls, and diverse marine life. This perfect blend of centuries-old history and modern dynamism serves as the foundation for exciting new developments, drawing inspiration from both its storied charm and novel progress.

There is no better place to experience modern luxuries without breaking the bank than Cebu City. A business district, hospitals, schools, and entertainment hubs are within minutes of each other. The Cebu IT Park is where multinational companies have built offices and run large-scale operations.

Because of the work and educational opportunities it offers, Cebu City is a hotspot for the most sought-after homes in the province, of which Camella properties are at the forefront. Camella has two family-friendly subdivisions with views of sloping hills and the sea within Talamban in Cebu: Riverdale and Riverfront.

Riverdale is a 13-hectare community set against the panoramic hills of Talamban featuring Southern American themed homes amidst pine trees. With an expanse of almost 10 hectares, Riverfront is a residential enclave featuring Camella’s best-selling homes. This pine community features homes built on gently undulating terrain that fuses the efficiency of modern architecture with the natural contours of the land.

Talisay City

For those preferring a more laid-back atmosphere yet still want the sensibilities of city living, Camella in Talisay makes the search for the ideal home in Cebu easier. Linked to Cebu City via the South Coastal Highway, Azienda sits atop the hills of Talisay and comprises five enclaves which stays true to its Italian theme.

Lapu-Lapu City

Lapu-Lapu is a first class, highly urbanized city that takes up most of Mactan Island. A few kilometers from the main island of Cebu, it is connected across the Mactan Channel by the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and the Mactan-Mandaue Bridge.

With the recent road infrastructure undertakings in Cebu, Mactan is now closer to the main island, but to the entire country and beyond. At its heart lies the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, while the 8.9-kilometer Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) connects the industrial center to Mactan Island through the municipality of Cordova.

The allure of Lapu-Lapu City as a tourist destination is undeniable, with its museums, ancestral homes, and luxury resorts. Its deep harbors support the oil, shipbuilding, and dry-docking industries, while the Mactan Export Processing Zone drives a significant portion of its manufacturing-based economy. Essential to both the Visayan and national economies, Lapu-Lapu City offers excellent opportunities for career growth—it is also an excellent place to call home.

Lapu-Lapu City is on Mactan Island, where the abundance of beach resorts and natural sites is what every family will appreciate. It is also where the Mactan-Cebu International Airport is located. Despite the spike in homebuyers in Lapu-Lapu City, Camella still guarantees a relaxing family lifestyle in the gated Camella Montserrat and Vittoria. Either development places families at the heart of a resort city, where beautiful beaches are just a stone’s throw away.

Bogo City

One of the frontrunners outside of Metro Cebu has to be Bogo City due to the rapid developments in the area. The best of modern and rustic living with the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture is found in the gated17-hectare Camella Bogo. The homes are perfect for those looking at starter homes or a place to put down roots for generations.

Carcar City

Carcar City has a tight knit community, preserving traditional Cebuano cultures. A home in Camella Carcar situates homeowners in the middle of this vibrant community, close to transportation lines and major centers. The 40-hectare Camella Carcar offers homes of contemporary beauty with its Spanish-inspired architecture. It is conveniently connected to the main city center via the South Road project, captivating prospective investors with its blend of the exciting city rush and longed-for respite.

Find your forever home in Camella communities in Cebu

A family home is more than just the physical structure and a roof over one’s head. It should provide opportunities for growth and strengthen family ties. Camella in Cebu ensures that you get that and more with its line-up of developments.

For more information on Camella communities in Cebu, visit www.camella.com.ph, like and follow @CamellaOfficial for news and latest offerings.

