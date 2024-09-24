Reside in the beauty of a dream destination at Riviera by Vista Manors.

Vista Land, the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer, is making significant strides in the real estate industry through Vista Manors. These vertical villages combine the comfort of contemporary living with the relaxation typically associated with resort-inspired amenities right in their own homes.

Present in 10 locations nationwide, Vista Manors is becoming a highly attractive option to buyers and investors, offering a diverse range of properties that meet varying lifestyle needs and preferences.

Located in key cities such as Urdaneta, Imus, Roxas, Butuan, Davao, and Ozamiz and provinces including Laguna, Palawan, Bohol, and Leyte, residents need only choose a condominium property that fits their lifestyle to experience serene, pine-tree-covered environments that make everyday living a vacation. Featuring gyms, jogging paths, play parks, and swimming pools, Vista Manors developments also include clubhouses with function halls designed for large and intimate gatherings. Each of its multiple towers will feature roof decks, allowing residents to appreciate breathtaking sunrises and sunsets. Vista Manors will also feature relaxing seating areas and pocket gardens for the finest views in town.

Present in 10 locations nationwide, Vista Manors is becoming a highly attractive option to buyers and investors, offering a diverse range of properties that meet varying lifestyle needs and preferences.

Vista Manors: Secured living, sound investments

Vista Manors provides opportunities tailored for seasoned investors and those who are making a start in their portfolio. Focusing on Filipinos overseas who want to make smart moves in their finances, the company expands their property value through literacy of the possibilities real estate investments offer. Investing in Vista Manors means owning a forever home and a valuable asset that appreciates long term.

Under the leadership of Vista Land, Vista Manors harnesses the experience, expertise, and support of its parent company, structuring its building designs and services based on market needs. Its knowledge of the Filipino buyer and the global investor market empowers the company to forecast market expansion, continually innovate its residential developments and amenities, and respond to worldwide movements such as sustainable building practices.

Through its commitment to enhancing architectural designs, introducing state-of-the-art amenities, finding accessible locations, and embracing sustainability initiatives, Vista Manors educates its clients and strives to fulfill its residents’ aspirations across all facets of community living.

The Idyllic Island of Bohol

Located right in the middle of Visayas region, Bohol is a tropical paradise renowned for its untouched beauty and diverse attractions. Its charming natural sceneries and rich cultural heritage make it a top destination for both local and international travelers.

Bohol is famously home to the Chocolate Hills, a geological marvel that features over 1,200 conical hills that turn brown during the summer, resembling a vast chocolate landscape. The province also sanctuary to the Philippine tarsier, the smallest primate known for their nocturnal habits, large eyes, and delicate size.

Its coastline is adorned with pristine beaches and vibrant coral reefs, perfect for those seeking relaxation or adventure. White sand beaches like Panglao Island and Anda are renowned for their crystal-clear waters and excellent diving spots. The coral atolls surrounding Bohol are teeming with marine life, making it a haven for snorkelers and divers.

A resort-inspired vertical village awaits at Riviera

Riviera by Vista Manors offers a lifestyle that embraces the allure of the French Riviera with the captivating coastlines of Bohol. This everyday retreat immerses residents in a setting that reflects the best of both worlds—where the sway of Mediterranean waves mirrors the calming shores of Panglao Island and Tagbilaran.

The multi-tower vertical village offers smooth access to major business centers and infrastructure, ensuring that while residents enjoy the serenity of living in Bohol, they are never far from modern comforts. Proximity to Bohol-Panglao Airport further enhances its appeal, making travel effortless and placing the rest of the region within easy reach.

The concept of contemporary living spaces at Riviera by Vista Manors is redefined with smart-ready homes designed to accommodate the needs of a connected lifestyle. Each unit combines technology with comfort, offering a seamless living experience within an environment that evokes the tranquility of a resort. The design and amenities of the property are inspired by the essence of the French Riviera, with open spaces, verdant landscapes, and amenities that invite residents to unwind in style.

To know more about the vertical villages of Vista Manors, visit www.vistamanors.com.ph. Like and follow @VistaManorsOfficial for news and the latest offerings.

advt.

This press release is brought to you by Communities Bohol Inc.

RELATED STORIES:

Vista Land’s strong foothold in Visayas marked by condominium development in Leyte

Best places to raise a family in Cebu

Camella’s secret to building homes and communities