FACES OF CEBU: Iris Hazel Mascardo, journalist

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It was in 2019 Iris Hazel Mascardo first experienced the action-packed life as a journalist based in Cebu.

So much more so that she was assigned in the police or crime beat, often characterized with its gore, blood and adrenaline.

At first, Iris found it difficult and exhausting, both physically and emotionally, to navigate the life of a journalist. And then the Covid-19 pandemic happened that only worsened her mental health.

For some time, she decided to take a pause and join the corporate world – a path many ex-journalists take. However, at that point, she found a renewed appreciation on journalism.

Deep inside, Iris knew that writing stories as means to serve the people was her calling.

The decision may not be easy, especially monetary-wise, but Iris took the risk and gave her journalism career another shot.

“I feel like it’s a realization that journalism is really a calling for me,” said Iris.

“I take it is a luxury for me to have the chance to follow this path at this stage. Because I know it doesn’t pay my bills that much… (But) I also appreciated journalism more now that I got to live a life without it,” she added.

In this edition of Faces of Cebu, we shine the spotlight on one of Cebu’s young journalists, Iris Hazel Mascardo.

Iris Hazel Mascardo: Beginning years

While she loved writing, particularly creative works and journaling, Iris, an alumna of Negros Oriental State University (Norsu), never thought of becoming a journalist.

She first became an intern for the lifestyle section at The Freeman, the oldest running English daily in Cebu.

“I wasn’t confident also if I am good enough. But when Freeman called me to join them right after graduation, I just said that I wanna try it and now years later I found purpose in writing for another aspect,” said Iris.

When Iris accepted the offer, she was immediately assigned to cover crime and police stories for approximately a year and a half.

Like any newbie on the job, the first few months were not easy for Iris, particularly the sudden shift from the laid-back countryside to a bustling city.

“My first day on the field feels like an introduction of me to the reality. I didn’t know where to begin because I don’t know anyone,” described Iris.

Despite the huge changes in her life, the long-hours in work, and the meager pay, Iris still found hope and little silver linings in her first year as a journalist.

This often comes in the form of strong camaraderie from her fellow journalists on the field.

“The best one was I found the support system on the field,” said Iris.

“I really thought na before ko nisud sa media, di jud friends ang media kay competition, but then the bond was tight despite the competition,” she added.

Break then comeback

But the Covid-19 pandemic came, and took a toll on Iris’ mental health, prompting her to leave journalism and try out the corporate world as a Marketing Communications Specialist at Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital.

“The pandemic really took a toll in my motivation and aside from that, I feel like I needed a different environment for me to feel better. I was stagnant,” she recalled.

Iris said she enjoyed her time in the corporate scene, having found new lessons and learn more about herself.

However, it was also during this time that she found a new appreciation on her experience as a journalist on the field. She admitted that she missed the field but more than that, she missed having a purpose – and that is to serve the public.

“It gave me deeper sense of purpose. That’s why, I chose to go back,” Iris recalled.

So in 2023, Iris hit the field again – this time, covering local governments, particularly Cebu City and this time, smarter and stronger.

“Despite the fact that it may have compromised my financial goals, I decided to go back un journalism because it just gives me life and I think that’s more important for me,” she added.

Iris even described that she found a new version of herself when she returned to journalism last year.

Presently, Iris is also pursuing a Master’s Degree in Journalism at the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

She was also one of the few journalists nationwide selected to join a five-day training for climate reporting by the Climate Change Commission, Deutsche Welle Akademie and the Embassy of Germany in the Philippines.

Recently, Iris became a source speaker for a forum focusing on the relationship between mental health and journalism as part of the 32nd Cebu Press Freedom Week. There, she shared her mental health journey as well as raising awareness the need to promote mental health awareness in the media industry.

When asked to compare her first try in journalism between her second one, Iris said ‘a lot of things happened’.

“I am 25 now. I started when I was 20. I feel like a lot has change but journalism gave me a sense of adventure every day. I still have a lot to learn but I get to do it everyday on the field and in the newsroom,” she added.

Nevertheless, she was grateful that fate gave her the opportunity to pursue her love in writing through journalism.

“I take it is a luxury for me to have the chance to follow this path at this stage. Because I know it doesn’t pay my bills that much,” said Iris.

“Journalism can be tough but because of the hiatus that I took for more than year, I appreciated the industry better. I am looking forward to learn more, to write more stories and look back and say ‘I did this’,” she added.

Now, Iris looked forward to writing more stories and having adventures as a journalist. And this she has to aspiring journalists:

“Journalism can be tough, but it will give you deeper sense of purpose if you are ready to take it seriously. You will find the meaning of this calling once you also look how your stories, or the content you produce affect the perspective of the mass. Lastly, help defend the Freedom of the Press by showing that ethical journalism is alive and lives within you.”

