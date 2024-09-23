Global Star Motors opens first satellite facility outside Cebu in Cagayan de Oro City

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—Global Star Motors Corporation, the Cebu-based dealership and service provider of premium and luxury vehicle brands Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Changan Auto in the Visayas and Mindanao, strengthens its commitment to serving more Filipinos all over the country with the opening of its newest Sales and Service Satellite Facility in Cagayan de Oro City.

Visit the Global Star Motors Satellite Facility at Kauswagan National Highway, Cagayan de Oro City 9000. For inquiries contact +63 917 799 4726.

Launched alongside Changan Auto Cagayan de Oro along Kauswagan National Highway on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the Global Star Motors Satellite Facility will be making Mercedes-Benz, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles more accessible to Kagay-anons.

Adding to the confidence of purchasing luxury cars directly in Cagayan de Oro, the Global Star Motors Satellite Facility will also have a dedicated After-Sales Department to ensure the long-term maintenance of owning vehicles from these brands.

“Your experience with us will not only end with you driving a brand-new car out of our showroom, but we promise a holistic experience complete with our eYicient and reliable After-Sales Department, so you will feel safe and confident in your new car,” says Edward Onglatco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Star Motors. “And we won’t just be your friendly neighborhood car dealership—we aim to foster relationships with our present and future clients, with you, because we want to be your trusted partners in your life’s journeys, with the perfect car by your side.”

Since it first opened its doors in Cebu in 2015, the dealership has been catering to the Cagayan de Oro and Mindanao market with personalized vehicle deliveries and bi-annual Service Caravans in which certified service technicians and advisors.