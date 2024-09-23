China: ‘Beautiful gov’ jailed over affairs with 58 subordinates

A female official from southwest China – nicknamed “the beautiful governor” for her looks – was sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined one million yuan ($142,000) over misconduct.

Zhong Yang, 52, was accused of having sexual relations with 58 male subordinates and accepting nearly 60 million yuan in bribes, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

She formerly served as the governor and deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Qiannan prefecture, in Guizhou province. She majored in history in university and joined the party in 1994.

READ: The public face of China’s military under corruption probe

Zhong became known for starting a fruit and agriculture association aimed at helping farmers, as well as spending her own money to support the elderly in need, SCMP said.

However, in January, a documentary produced by Guizhou Radio and Television uncovered controversies involving Zhong.

Accepted bribes

It was said that she accepted bribes and used her position to ensure that companies she favored received lucrative contracts, under the pretext of government investment.

READ: Former top Chinese Communist official gets life for bribery

This included approving the development of 170,000 sq m of land in a high-tech industrial estate for a businessman who had a close relationship with her. The businessman later converted the land into a real estate development, from which Zhong made significant profit, reported China’s CNR online news outlet.

A private business owner said in the documentary that Zhong would neglect companies without personal ties to her, stifling the growth of private businesses in the region.

In April 2023, the Guizhou Provincial Discipline Inspection and Supervision Committee announced that Zhong was suspected of serious disciplinary and legal violations, a CNR report said.

READ: Sweeping Chinese military purge exposes weakness, could widen

Citing NetEase News, SCMP said Zhong was also accused of engaging in affairs with 58 male subordinates.

Affairs

Some chose to be her lovers due to the advantages she offered, while others did so reluctantly as they feared her authority. She allegedly spent time with her lovers under the pretext of working overtime and going on business trips.

She was arrested in April 2023. Footage of her arrest was shown in the documentary.

In September, Xinhua news agency reported that Zhong had been removed from office and expelled from the CPC. She also lost her position in the National People’s Congress.

In the documentary, Zhong expressed regret for her actions.

“I can’t face my former colleagues, family members or the leaders who have cared for and nurtured me,” she said. “I am truly ashamed and embarrassed.”

She added that she had mistakenly believed she needed to cultivate a few trustworthy businessmen to help her handle political issues.

She said that after she became an official, her parents would prepare a simple dish of vegetables and boiled tofu for her during Chinese New Year.

“They told me… that my work and life should be like the dish, clean and pure,” she said. “I accepted it every year and ate the food, but I didn’t take their advice to heart.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP