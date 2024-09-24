Holy Family Basketball League kicks off 9th edition on Sept. 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The much-anticipated 9th Holy Family Basketball League is set to tip off on Wednesday, September 25, at the Wilfredo Pedong Cabalse Sports Complex.

What began as a small neighborhood gathering of basketball fanatics has now become a beloved event that brings together locals of all ages.

League organizer Marvin Yap shared that their aim has always been to grow this community-centered Holy Family Basketball League, making it more meaningful each year.

“As always, we want to promote community engagement and personal growth through this recreational, but competitive basketball league. Also, we want to promote teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy lifestyles among all participants,” said Yap.

“It’s been nine years. This year’s league is bigger compared to the previous ones because of the help of the social media. We can now post best player of the game and live stats.”

Celebrating its ninth year, the Holy Family Basketball League will feature five teams, each proudly representing different colors: black, green, pink, gray, and blue. The league will follow a round-robin format, where all teams will play against each other before the top two battle it out in the championship.

Thanks to social media, this year’s league is poised to be the most exciting yet. Yap noted how the league’s online presence has boosted engagement.

