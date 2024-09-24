MPBA Season 3: Metro Cars stays undefeated, crushes Slowgrind

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cars continued their impressive run in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3, crushing Slowgrind 150-93 at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Gym over the weekend.

This commanding victory allowed Metro Cars to extend their winning streak to five games, remaining unbeaten in the tournament.

In a display of team strength, five players from Metro Cars finished in double figures.

Sanel Cabalda and Jeofrey Deligero led the charge, each contributing 29 points. Cabalda also recorded nine rebounds and three assists, while Deligero added nine boards, two assists, and one steal.

James Kenneth Asoro contributed 22 points, Albert Borling added 24, and Jerick Gonzaga chipped in with 16 points.

In contrast, Slowgrind’s Lhee Brandon Tiu put up a remarkable double-double with a game-high 42 points and 10 rebounds. Mac Mac Mollona and Rodjon Eamiguel supported with 26 and 14 points, respectively, as Slowgrind suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

In another premier division match, the Flago Prayboys secured their third win of the season, narrowly defeating Home Sourced 90-87.

Kibs Genobia led the Prayboys with 31 points, along with 12 rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Kenny Genobia added 18 points to the tally.

Despite a valiant effort from James Villafuerte, who scored 31 points and recorded eight rebounds, six assists, and six steals, Home Sourced fell short, remaining in search of their first win.

With this result, Flago Prayboys improved to a 2-2 record, tying with Home Sourced in the standings.

