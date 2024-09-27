Mother from Naga, Cebu nabbed for selling fake TIN cards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In order to help support her family, a mother of two from the City of Naga in southern Cebu resorted to selling fake public documents online.

The 29-year-old woman was eventually arrested by law enforcers and charged for the crime of falsifying public documents.

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visyas (NBI-7) apprehended the suspect, Verlyn Subrian, on Tuesday, September 24.

READ MORE:

21 fake driver’s licenses seized in Mandaue City

Brgy. captain from Naga City nabbed for using fake BIR eCAR

Fake doctor nabbed in Cebu City after botched facial enhancement

The operation was conducted at around 6:30 p.m. in. Brgy. Poblacion, Naga City, Cebu. This stemmed from a complaint by the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Central Visayas (BIR-7) on the proliferation of fake TIN cards.

According to a report from NBI-7, Subrian has been using a Facebook account under the name of “Ivy Sherry Dupa Sumbat” for her online transactions.

She is allegedly a long-time printer and seller of fake BIR TIN cards and Philhealth cards, which she sells for P150-P450.

For the entrapment operation, a poseur-customer ordered TIN cards and Philhealth cards from Subrian for P300 and arranged a meetup for delivery.

After Subrian received the payment, law enforcers swooped in and arrested her.

The suspect, however, pleaded with the arresting officers to allow her to bring her daughter back to their house in Brgy. Poblacion.

Upon their arrival at the one storey house, authorities found multiple TIN cards and Philhealth cards inside.

READ MORE: Senate probe sought on foreigners using fake papers to pose as Filipinos

BIR-7 revealed that the confiscated TIN cards were “fraudulently printed on a non-accountable BIR Form,” according to NBI-7.

In addition, law enforcers recovered computers, printers, laminators, and other items believed to be used in the production of the fake documents at the suspect’s house.

On Thursday, September 26, charges of falsifying public documents were filed against Subrian.

The suspect, while detained at the NBI-7 custodial facility, told reporters that she was aware that her work was illegal.

Despite this, she still continued to sell the fake cards that were sent to her by a supplier from Manila in order to support her family as her husband was unemployed.

Meanwhile, NBI-7 Director Lawyer Renan Oliva pointed out that operations like this were conducted to combat the prevalence of the illegal activities of criminals, including those involved in Pogo hubs.

He added that an investigation had been ordered regarding these documents, which were used to transact with government agencies or hide the real identities of criminal entities.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP